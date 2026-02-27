HACC took into custody the commander of logistics of the Air Force, Ukrainets

$43.210.03
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 3828 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
02:14 PM • 9838 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 20164 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 23093 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 31588 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 48157 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 43560 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 38155 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 32637 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 52645 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Rubrics
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Russia's war machine under pressure, regions experience revenue decline - mediaFebruary 27, 10:09 AM • 9256 views
DNA of mother of kidnapped Ukrainian checked in Bali after body fragments found11:04 AM • 8220 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 13988 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions02:16 PM • 9188 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast02:39 PM • 5886 views
Publications
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signal04:38 PM • 1596 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for Ukraine03:45 PM • 4050 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast02:39 PM • 6128 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions02:16 PM • 9562 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 14183 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Ruslan Kravchenko
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Slovakia
UNN Lite
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhoto04:49 PM • 348 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 22950 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 20256 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 50911 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 60402 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Google Play
The Times

HACC took into custody the commander of logistics of the Air Force, Ukrainets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The HACC chose a pre-trial restraint for the commander of logistics of the Air Force, Andriy Ukrainets, in the case of the embezzlement of UAH 1.4 billion. He is suspected of exceeding his authority and providing undue benefits during the construction of shelters for aircraft.

HACC took into custody the commander of logistics of the Air Force, Ukrainets

The High Anti-Corruption Court has chosen a pre-trial detention measure with the possibility of bail for the commander of logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Ukrainets, who is suspected of corruption during the construction of shelters for aircraft, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, the court chose a pre-trial detention measure for Ukrainets in the form of detention until April 25 with the possibility of bail in the amount of seven million hryvnias.

Addition

The commander of logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the SBU in Zhytomyr region were notified of suspicion. They are accused of abuse of power and providing undue benefits in a case involving the embezzlement of UAH 1.4 billion during the construction of aircraft shelters.

Earlier, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that the commander of logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the SBU department in one of the country's regions were detained "red-handed" in a corruption case during the construction of aircraft shelters - USD 320,000 was seized.

The court chose a pre-trial detention measure for Volodymyr Kompanichenko, the head of the SBU department in Zhytomyr region, in the form of detention for 60 days with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 6.9 million.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Zhytomyr Oblast
Ruslan Kravchenko
Security Service of Ukraine