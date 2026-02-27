HACC took into custody the commander of logistics of the Air Force, Ukrainets

The High Anti-Corruption Court has chosen a pre-trial detention measure with the possibility of bail for the commander of logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Ukrainets, who is suspected of corruption during the construction of shelters for aircraft, UNN reports.

Thus, the court chose a pre-trial detention measure for Ukrainets in the form of detention until April 25 with the possibility of bail in the amount of seven million hryvnias.

The commander of logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the SBU in Zhytomyr region were notified of suspicion. They are accused of abuse of power and providing undue benefits in a case involving the embezzlement of UAH 1.4 billion during the construction of aircraft shelters.

Earlier, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that the commander of logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the SBU department in one of the country's regions were detained "red-handed" in a corruption case during the construction of aircraft shelters - USD 320,000 was seized.

The court chose a pre-trial detention measure for Volodymyr Kompanichenko, the head of the SBU department in Zhytomyr region, in the form of detention for 60 days with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 6.9 million.