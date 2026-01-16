HACC chooses a pre-trial restraint for Tymoshenko

The High Anti-Corruption Court has begun a hearing on the pre-trial detention of Yulia Tymoshenko, leader of the Batkivshchyna party, who is suspected of offering an undue advantage to people's deputies, UNN writes.

Details

On January 16, the prosecutor filed a motion with the court to apply a pre-trial detention measure in the form of bail amounting to UAH 50 million to Yulia Tymoshenko, leader of the Batkivshchyna party, who is suspected of offering an undue advantage to people's deputies.

Shortly after the start of the session, the investigating judge of the HACC announced a short technical break in the session for all parties to the process to familiarize themselves with the case materials.

After the break, an incident occurred during the session that caused a lively reaction from those present in the hall. Yulia Tymoshenko took the floor, starting to speak while standing, to which the judge reacted: "You can sit down if you wish," but Tymoshenko replied: "No, thank you for allowing me to sit, but..."

Addition

NABU and SAP reported the suspicion to Yulia Tymoshenko on January 14.

According to the investigation, after NABU and SAP exposed facts of undue advantage received by people's deputies of Ukraine in December 2025 for making decisions on draft laws in parliament, "the suspect initiated negotiations with individual people's deputies regarding the introduction of a systemic mechanism for providing undue advantage in exchange for loyal behavior during voting."

"It was not about one-time agreements, but about a regular cooperation mechanism that provided for advance payments and was designed for a long period. People's deputies were supposed to receive instructions on voting, and in some cases - on abstaining or not participating in the vote," the SAP said.

Qualification: Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Offer, promise or provision of undue advantage to an official).