GUR drones hit military facility in Russian Tula - source

On the night of May 16, drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate hit the production facilities of a state-owned enterprise of the Russian defense complex in Tula. This was reported to UNN by a source in the Ukrainian intelligence service.

Details

According to the source, the company in question is Basalt.

"...at night, GUR drones hit the production facilities of the state-owned enterprise of the Russian defense complex "Basalt" in Tula," the source told UNN .

Recall

On the morning of May 15, drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry attacked a fuel base in the Rostov region of Russia that is used for military purposes.