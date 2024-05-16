GUR drones hit military facility in Russian Tula - source
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian military intelligence drones strike at the production facilities of the Russian state defense enterprise Basalt in Tula.
On the night of May 16, drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate hit the production facilities of a state-owned enterprise of the Russian defense complex in Tula. This was reported to UNN by a source in the Ukrainian intelligence service.
Details
According to the source, the company in question is Basalt.
"...at night, GUR drones hit the production facilities of the state-owned enterprise of the Russian defense complex "Basalt" in Tula," the source told UNN .
Recall
On the morning of May 15, drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry attacked a fuel base in the Rostov region of Russia that is used for military purposes.