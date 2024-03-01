Guns, grenades and bombs: arms dealer detained in Odesa region

In Odesa region, law enforcement officers exposed an illegal channel for the sale of firearms and ammunition. This was stated by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports.

Details

Law enforcers detained the trafficker during a controlled purchase when he sold a suitcase full of weapons and explosive devices.

The seized items include three pistols, magazines for them, almost 250 rounds of ammunition of various calibers, grenades and fuses for them, a flare gun, two fuses, an anti-personnel mine body and six thousand hryvnias obtained by selling weapons on the black market.

Odesa: Criminals engaged in illegal arms sales detained

The suspect was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The trader was served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives committed by a group of persons". The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to seven years - the State Border Guard Service summarized.

Addendum

The offender was a 33-year-old native of Odesa region. The man specialized in the illegal sale of firearms, explosives and ammunition.

The man searched for his clients through personal connections and word of mouth. He handed over the goods only during personal meetings from hand to hand.

Law enforcement officers are currently identifying all channels of supply of weapons and persons involved in the supply of prohibited items to the region.

Recall

In Cherkasy region, law enforcement officers detained an arms dealerwho was storing AKS-74 assault rifles and F-1 grenades in his garage. The man faces up to seven years in prison.