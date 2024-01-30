ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Guerrillas discover warehouses with Kalibr missiles in Crimea

Guerrillas discover warehouses with Kalibr missiles in Crimea

The guerrillas discovered warehouses allegedly storing Kalibr missiles and other weapons north of Sukharna Bay in Russian-occupied Sevastopol, Crimea. Several trucks were also spotted at these warehouses.

Partisans of the ATES movement conducted reconnaissance north of Sukharna Bay in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol and discovered ammunition depots.  This was reported by ATES in Telegram, UNN reports .

Our agents conducted reconnaissance north of Sukharna Bay and discovered ammunition depots. These warehouses are likely to contain Kalibr missiles and other weapons,

- the statement said.

Details

Several units of trucks were also spotted.

Image

Location coordinates: 44.628525, 33.58563544.625469, 33.581552

Image

It is noted that ATES agents have scouted hundreds of facilities in the occupied Crimea and continue their work.

Recall

Guerrillas recorded the arrival of Russian troops in occupied Dzhankoy, Crimea, to replenish losses at the front, reports the Ukrainian guerrilla movement ATESH. Agents report systematic arrivals and departures of personnel, indicating continued heavy losses.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

