Growth after slowdown: IMF updates forecast for Ukraine’s economy

The International Monetary Fund maintained its forecast for Ukraine’s economic growth at 3.5% in 2027 after a slowdown to 1.0% in 2026. This is stated in the World Economic Outlook Report (WEO), published by the IMF on October 13, UNN reports.

Details

According to the IMF, Ukraine’s GDP is expected to grow by 1.0% in 2026 and by 3.5% in 2027.

In 2026, the IMF forecasts inflation growth in Ukraine at 8.9%, and in 2027 at 8.7% (as annual averages).

The current account balance is forecast at -11.0% of GDP in 2026 and -4.7% of GDP in 2027.

Unemployment is expected to stand at 10.2% in 2026 and 11.3% in 2027.

Supplement

In June 2026, the IMF expected Ukraine’s GDP growth rate to slow to 1.0–1.6% in 2026 due to the consequences of the war.

In the WEO in April 2026, the IMF forecast Ukraine’s economic growth at 2.0% in 2026 and 3.5% in 2027.

IMF forecasts a $54 billion deficit for Ukraine by 2029 - Bloomberg