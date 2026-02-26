Grenade launcher shot at a weapons exhibition in Chernihiv in 2022: two servicemen sentenced

Two servicemen, due to whom a grenade launcher fired at a weapons exhibition in a Chernihiv school in September 2022, have been sentenced - they were given real prison terms - 5 and 6 years of imprisonment, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The tragedy occurred in September 2022 at a charity fair where servicemen demonstrated weapons. The investigation found that one of the servicemen placed a reactive anti-tank grenade on the table, which was not even properly accounted for - its technical condition was not checked by anyone.

Another serviceman, during the demonstration, brought the grenade launcher into a combat position and, unaware of the danger, handed it to a child, allowing them to pull the trigger.

A shot was fired, an explosion occurred. Five people were injured, four of them children. One boy received severe bodily injuries.

For violating the rules of handling weapons (Part 2 of Article 414 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), the court found both servicemen guilty and sentenced them to real prison terms - 5 and 6 years of imprisonment.

