Grenade explosion in a Kyiv apartment: two dead, one injured

12:27 PM • 5092 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
09:58 AM • 13580 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
September 15, 05:44 AM • 37707 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 29058 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 29347 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
September 14, 01:13 PM • 34190 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 56280 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
September 13, 02:03 PM • 72431 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
September 13, 10:21 AM • 105417 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 87783 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operationSeptember 15, 05:13 AM • 23874 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 14864 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 12452 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 21365 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 16776 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 16828 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 21425 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 25353 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 104249 views
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 12499 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 14912 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 27617 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 34054 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 83379 views
Grenade explosion in a Kyiv apartment: two dead, one injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1468 views

An explosion occurred in an apartment in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district, reportedly caused by a grenade detonation. Two people died, and one more was injured.

Grenade explosion in a Kyiv apartment: two dead, one injured

An explosion, presumably from a grenade, occurred in an apartment in Kyiv, killing two people and injuring one, police in the capital's Main Directorate of the National Police reported on Monday, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred in the Dnipro district of the capital,

Information about the event was received today around 3:30 PM.

According to preliminary data, a grenade detonated in the premises. As a result of the explosion, two people died, and one more person was injured

- the police stated.

According to reports, an investigative and operational group from the local police department and the capital's main department, explosives experts, cynologists, and other services are working at the scene.

Explosion near a garbage dump in Kyiv region: one dead and one injured15.09.25, 13:34 • 1802 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv