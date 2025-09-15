Grenade explosion in a Kyiv apartment: two dead, one injured

An explosion, presumably from a grenade, occurred in an apartment in Kyiv, killing two people and injuring one, police in the capital's Main Directorate of the National Police reported on Monday, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred in the Dnipro district of the capital,

Information about the event was received today around 3:30 PM.

According to preliminary data, a grenade detonated in the premises. As a result of the explosion, two people died, and one more person was injured - the police stated.

According to reports, an investigative and operational group from the local police department and the capital's main department, explosives experts, cynologists, and other services are working at the scene.

