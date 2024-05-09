Grenade explodes in the middle of the street in Lviv region: one victim

In the city of Boryslav, Lviv region, on Wednesday, May 8, a man died on the street from a grenade explosion. This was reported by the Police of the Lviv region, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred in the evening on Ivasyuk Street in Boryslav, Lviv region.

A 24-year-old local resident was killed in the explosion. No other people were around at the time, so no one else was injured.

Criminal police operatives, investigators and employees of other services of the Drohobych District Police Department, as well as explosives experts were working at the scene.

Law enforcers are establishing the circumstances of the explosion and the origin of the ammunition. The issue of legal qualification of the incident is being resolved.

