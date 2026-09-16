Greenland and Antarctica lost 11.3 trillion tonnes of ice

$44.640.0251.510.01
ukenru
08:08 PM • 1664 views
The anti-ballistic coalition will expand, and the first result of Freyja is planned to be tested this year - Zelenskyy
07:01 PM • 8028 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of asset declarations for law enforcement officers and military personnel who are not at war
04:14 PM • 16785 views
Ukrainian and U.S. teams are working on a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump - Tykhyi
03:48 PM • 22248 views
The US decides what the key interest rate will be: what this means for the dollar and global markets
03:31 PM • 13806 views
Ukraine is waiting for lists of facilities from russia: the Foreign Ministry explained the conditions of a possible energy truce
03:03 PM • 13104 views
Oleshky have become a deadly trap; people are leaving the city through minefields — Russia does not confirm its readiness for a humanitarian evacuation
September 16, 01:42 PM • 15128 views
The U.S. attorney general refused to investigate a Russian oligarch’s financing of Trump’s son’s wedding
September 16, 12:49 PM • 13820 views
Russians strike Sumy with guided aerial bombs: six injured
Exclusive
September 16, 12:21 PM • 14366 views
Autumn fogs are coming to Ukraine — nights will become cooler, while days will still indulge us with warmth
September 16, 10:42 AM • 20615 views
The EU is preparing record support for Ukraine amid a harsh winter: how it will help Kyiv
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
1.9m/s
63%
748mm
Popular news
Europe strengthens its defense – Ursula von der Leyen explained what will changePhotoSeptember 16, 11:06 AM • 28095 views
Canada could become the EU's first associate member - von der LeyenSeptember 16, 11:22 AM • 6074 views
A German Navy warship has been commanded by a woman for the first timeSeptember 16, 12:34 PM • 5924 views
The role of a lawyer in protecting a business during investigative actions, or why looking for a lawyer after a search is too late03:27 PM • 16803 views
The new hope of Ukrainian attack — who is Artem Stepanov, whom Maldera is counting on, and how he caused a stir in the Netherlands03:40 PM • 13238 views
Publications
The US decides what the key interest rate will be: what this means for the dollar and global markets03:48 PM • 22223 views
The role of a lawyer in protecting a business during investigative actions, or why looking for a lawyer after a search is too late03:27 PM • 16938 views
Europe strengthens its defense – Ursula von der Leyen explained what will changePhotoSeptember 16, 11:06 AM • 28210 views
Aviation under pressure: unfounded interpretation of aviation leasing taxation threatens budget revenuesSeptember 16, 10:00 AM • 34526 views
Budget Gap in 2027: How Much Ukraine Is Short Of and Where They Will Look for the MoneySeptember 16, 09:12 AM • 35894 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Iryna Terekh
Nicolas Sarkozy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Hungary
Lithuania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The new hope of Ukrainian attack — who is Artem Stepanov, whom Maldera is counting on, and how he caused a stir in the Netherlands03:40 PM • 13409 views
"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm will become a father at 55; his wife made her first public appearance showing her pregnancySeptember 16, 12:06 AM • 41522 views
Steve Carell was named one of Hollywood’s most attractive mature men — the actor reacted to his new statusSeptember 15, 11:07 PM • 41241 views
Chuck Norris, Robert Redford and the star of "Buffy" were "forgotten" at the "2026 Emmys"September 15, 10:05 PM • 39086 views
Kelly Osbourne said she would never reconcile with her older sister and explained whySeptember 15, 09:06 PM • 39343 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Heating
Bild
Series

Greenland and Antarctica lost 11.3 trillion tonnes of ice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

Between 1979 and 2023, the ice sheets lost 11.3 trillion tonnes of ice. This raised global sea levels by 3.14 centimeters.

Greenland and Antarctica lost 11.3 trillion tonnes of ice

A new study based on satellite data collected since the 1970s recorded significant losses of polar ice in Greenland and Antarctica — the regions home to Earth’s two largest ice sheets — contributing to a rise in global sea levels, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Between 1979 and 2023, according to data from 27 satellite missions, Greenland and Antarctica lost a combined 11.3 trillion tonnes of ice, causing global sea levels to rise by 1.24 inches (3.14 cm).

This study, which used the longest satellite data record to date on changes in ice sheets to provide the most comprehensive picture of ice loss in Greenland and Antarctica, was conducted by the Ice Sheet Mass Balance Inter-comparison Exercise team.

According to scientists, the findings provide new evidence of the consequences of human-caused global climate change.

"To better visualize the scale of this enormous figure: 11.3 trillion tonnes of ice is enough to form a cube 23 kilometers (14.3 miles) high," said climatologist Inès Otosaka of Northumbria University (England), the lead author of the study published Wednesday in the journal Scientific Data.

Of the total ice loss recorded in the study, about 60% occurred in Greenland and 40% in Antarctica, despite the fact that Greenland’s area is only about one-eighth the area of Antarctica.

"When ice sheets melt, this contributes to rising global sea levels. And for every additional centimeter of sea-level rise, 2 to 3 million people are put at risk of annual coastal flooding. At present, ice sheets are one of the main contributors to sea-level rise, accounting for about 25% of the total increase in this indicator," Otosaka explained.

El Niño may become the strongest in decades - UN03.09.26, 14:31 • 5166 views

"We extended the time span of our satellite data to cover the period since the 1970s, and this confirms that ice loss began in the 1990s and has increased since then. Our estimate indicates that the rate of ice loss quadrupled between the 1980s and the 2010s," Otosaka added. The study recorded a slowdown in the rate of ice loss between 2020 and 2023, although scientists said this was likely a short-term fluctuation rather than a change in the long-term trend. They noted that exceptionally heavy snowfall in East Antarctica provided enough ice accumulation to offset some of the losses from glaciers in other parts of the continent, while a relatively mild summer in Greenland significantly reduced surface ice melting.

About 84% of the ice loss was caused by glaciers rapidly flowing into the ocean, rather than by surface ice melting; this indicates that the long-term trend is driven by the ice sheets’ response to ocean warming, Otosaka explained.

The researchers noted that although the overall sea-level rise resulting from ice loss in Greenland and Antarctica may appear insignificant, it puts between 6 and 9 million people worldwide at risk of coastal flooding and soil erosion.

"These findings have important implications for coastal development planning and demonstrate the urgent need to develop plans to protect coastal communities around the world from the consequences of melting ice sheets," Otosaka concluded.

There has not yet been a single hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean this season due to El Niño11.09.26, 22:56 • 14967 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Greenland
Antarctica
Reuters
England