Greenhouse tomatoes have become more expensive: reasons and what will happen to prices next

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 17, 12:18 AM • 10482 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 20877 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 22570 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 30249 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 23613 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 38858 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 33761 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 28624 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 26351 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 25856 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kevin Hart's exclusive "retro-Bronco" to be auctioned without reserveJanuary 16, 11:02 PM • 6612 views
Venezuela signed its first-ever LNG export contractJanuary 16, 11:56 PM • 5946 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 6138 views
Gold prices fall amid profit-taking and de-escalation in Iran04:30 AM • 6104 views
Mariupol plunged into darkness: strike on substation caused massive blackout06:41 AM • 3854 views
Publications
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 30255 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 19596 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 51344 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 82308 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 100991 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Sam Altman
Marco Rubio
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
White House
Great Britain
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideo07:26 AM • 2260 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbot03:45 AM • 3890 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 6216 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 10145 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 22011 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Gold

Greenhouse tomatoes have become more expensive: reasons and what will happen to prices next

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

In Ukraine, greenhouse tomatoes have risen in price to UAH 90-110/kg due to reduced supplies from Turkey. This is 12% more expensive than last week, but further growth is constrained by weak demand.

Greenhouse tomatoes have become more expensive: reasons and what will happen to prices next

Greenhouse tomatoes in Ukraine are becoming more expensive due to reduced supplies from Turkey - up to 90-110 UAH/kg, UNN writes with reference to EastFruit data.

Details

A significant reduction in the supply of greenhouse tomatoes on the Ukrainian market this week allowed sellers to slightly increase selling prices in this segment, according to EastFruit project analysts. Turkey is the main supplier of products at this time of year, but in the last few weeks, supplies of greenhouse tomatoes from Turkey have somewhat decreased.

According to the project's daily monitoring, these vegetables are currently offered for wholesale sale on the Ukrainian market in the range of 90-110 UAH/kg ($2.09-2.55/kg), which is on average 12% more expensive than at the end of last week. However, experts note that sellers do not risk raising prices more significantly, given the rather weak demand from both wholesale companies and retail chains.

It is noted that greenhouse tomatoes in Ukraine are currently sold on average 10% more expensive than in mid-January 2025. However, many market participants agree that such a price situation in this segment is a temporary phenomenon. They do not rule out that next week tomatoes will start to become cheaper again after the supply of Turkish vegetables to the Ukrainian market normalizes, analysts note.

Ukraine increases imports of tomatoes and cucumbers: who supplies the most05.12.25, 14:12 • 3769 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyAgronomy news
Turkey
Ukraine