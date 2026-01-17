Greenhouse tomatoes have become more expensive: reasons and what will happen to prices next

Greenhouse tomatoes in Ukraine are becoming more expensive due to reduced supplies from Turkey - up to 90-110 UAH/kg, UNN writes with reference to EastFruit data.

Details

A significant reduction in the supply of greenhouse tomatoes on the Ukrainian market this week allowed sellers to slightly increase selling prices in this segment, according to EastFruit project analysts. Turkey is the main supplier of products at this time of year, but in the last few weeks, supplies of greenhouse tomatoes from Turkey have somewhat decreased.

According to the project's daily monitoring, these vegetables are currently offered for wholesale sale on the Ukrainian market in the range of 90-110 UAH/kg ($2.09-2.55/kg), which is on average 12% more expensive than at the end of last week. However, experts note that sellers do not risk raising prices more significantly, given the rather weak demand from both wholesale companies and retail chains.

It is noted that greenhouse tomatoes in Ukraine are currently sold on average 10% more expensive than in mid-January 2025. However, many market participants agree that such a price situation in this segment is a temporary phenomenon. They do not rule out that next week tomatoes will start to become cheaper again after the supply of Turkish vegetables to the Ukrainian market normalizes, analysts note.

