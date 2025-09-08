Greenhouse tomatoes are rapidly becoming more expensive in Ukraine: what is the reason

$41.220.13
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 3890 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 10639 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
06:26 AM • 16539 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 22092 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 36568 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 59646 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 74162 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 79466 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 122925 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 104533 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Military personnel are allegedly extorted for money at one of the assembly points: the reaction of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine appeared
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arise
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tips
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in US
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tips
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arise
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 122934 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Xi Jinping
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer Brazhko
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend
Fake news
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Guardian
SWIFT
Brent Crude

Greenhouse tomatoes are rapidly becoming more expensive in Ukraine: what is the reason

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

Prices for greenhouse tomatoes in Ukraine increased by 23% in a week, reaching UAH 30-50/kg. The reason is a reduction in supply and stable demand, as well as an increase in the price of ground tomatoes.

Greenhouse tomatoes are rapidly becoming more expensive in Ukraine: what is the reason

With the onset of autumn, prices for greenhouse tomatoes in Ukraine have increased by 23% over the past week and now range from 30-50 UAH/kg. Analysts explain the price increase by a reduction in supply and, at the same time, stable demand, writes UNN with reference to East Fruit analysts.

Details

According to producers, "the price increase in this segment is primarily due to a general reduction in product supply on the market." At the same time, demand for these vegetables, according to them, remains quite stable, which also supports prices.

Thus, currently Ukrainian producers are willing to ship greenhouse tomatoes at no less than 30-50 UAH/kg ($0.73-1.21/kg), which is on average 23% more expensive than at the end of the last working week - the report states.

Representatives of greenhouse farms explain the price increase by a revival of demand in the domestic market - local retail chains and wholesale companies are increasingly actively purchasing tomatoes. Additionally, prices are supported by the rising cost of field tomatoes, caused by seasonal factors 

- the publication states.

However, as analysts point out, despite the price increase, greenhouse tomatoes in Ukraine today cost on average 25% less than at the beginning of September 2024.

Alona Utkina

EconomyAgronomy news
Ukraine