Greenhouse tomatoes are rapidly becoming more expensive in Ukraine: what is the reason

With the onset of autumn, prices for greenhouse tomatoes in Ukraine have increased by 23% over the past week and now range from 30-50 UAH/kg. Analysts explain the price increase by a reduction in supply and, at the same time, stable demand, writes UNN with reference to East Fruit analysts.

According to producers, "the price increase in this segment is primarily due to a general reduction in product supply on the market." At the same time, demand for these vegetables, according to them, remains quite stable, which also supports prices.

Thus, currently Ukrainian producers are willing to ship greenhouse tomatoes at no less than 30-50 UAH/kg ($0.73-1.21/kg), which is on average 23% more expensive than at the end of the last working week - the report states.

Representatives of greenhouse farms explain the price increase by a revival of demand in the domestic market - local retail chains and wholesale companies are increasingly actively purchasing tomatoes. Additionally, prices are supported by the rising cost of field tomatoes, caused by seasonal factors - the publication states.

However, as analysts point out, despite the price increase, greenhouse tomatoes in Ukraine today cost on average 25% less than at the beginning of September 2024.

