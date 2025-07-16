Government update: Arakhamia stated that consultations regarding the candidate for Minister of Culture are ongoing

$41.820.01
48.800.09
uken
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
06:08 PM • 2722 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
05:34 PM • 11065 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
05:16 PM • 15534 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 24365 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
01:16 PM • 83386 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 51474 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 68166 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 87726 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
July 16, 07:08 AM • 90100 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 95360 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2m/s
65%
745mm
Popular news
Changes to Budget-2025 to increase defense spending: Rada made a moveJuly 16, 09:25 AM • 19539 views
Thunderstorms, hail, and squally winds: dangerous weather to cover seven regionsJuly 16, 09:28 AM • 9728 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 101632 views
End of the Russian-Ukrainian War: China Names "Only Viable Option"July 16, 10:55 AM • 67747 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 76765 views
Publications
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated01:16 PM • 83367 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 77735 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 237451 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 154454 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 156550 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Lithuania
Poland
Kharkiv
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 102383 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 133553 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 78766 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 94252 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 120899 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
M113 armored personnel carrier
Airbus A320 series

Government update: Arakhamia stated that consultations regarding the candidate for Minister of Culture are ongoing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

At the meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction, no candidate for the position of Minister of Culture was named; consultations are still ongoing. The Verkhovna Rada will consider the mentioned candidacies at the next meeting.

Government update: Arakhamia stated that consultations regarding the candidate for Minister of Culture are ongoing

At the meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction, no candidate for the post of Minister of Culture was named, consultations are still ongoing. This was reported by the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, as reported by UNN.

Consultations regarding the candidate for the post of Minister of Culture are still ongoing 

- Arakhamia reported.

He also assured that the Verkhovna Rada will consider the mentioned candidacies at the next meeting.

Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy16.07.25, 20:16 • 15543 views

Recall

A meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction took place with the participation of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The head of state proposed Yulia Svyrydenko to head the government. In addition, the "servants" were presented with candidates for positions in the Cabinet of Ministers.

Earlier today, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
David Arakhamia
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9