Government update: Arakhamia stated that consultations regarding the candidate for Minister of Culture are ongoing

At the meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction, no candidate for the post of Minister of Culture was named, consultations are still ongoing. This was reported by the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, as reported by UNN.

Consultations regarding the candidate for the post of Minister of Culture are still ongoing - Arakhamia reported.

He also assured that the Verkhovna Rada will consider the mentioned candidacies at the next meeting.

Recall

A meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction took place with the participation of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The head of state proposed Yulia Svyrydenko to head the government. In addition, the "servants" were presented with candidates for positions in the Cabinet of Ministers.

Earlier today, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine.