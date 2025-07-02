Government launches project to create a municipal rental housing fund: what is envisioned

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 9303 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
09:18 AM • 17442 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 34015 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 55574 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
07:10 AM • 37596 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
06:39 AM • 45026 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 77614 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
July 2, 05:19 AM • 55043 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 58621 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 105605 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
4m/s
38%
749mm
Popular news
Trump announces deportation of dangerous criminals, even if they are US citizensJuly 2, 02:49 AM • 45424 views
Russia has deployed warships to the Black and Mediterranean Seas - Ukrainian NavyJuly 2, 03:45 AM • 46019 views
Kharkiv was hit by Russian drone at night: consequences shownJuly 2, 05:59 AM • 8620 views
Kyiv law enforcement detained a man who punched singer Tonya Matvienko07:17 AM • 4911 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros07:53 AM • 35381 views
Publications
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 77614 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 100145 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 110969 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 127257 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 178477 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Virastyuk Vasyl Yaroslavovych
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros07:53 AM • 35464 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 35787 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 99080 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 100293 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 120669 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8
Mi-24
Time (magazine)

Government launches project to create a municipal rental housing fund: what is envisioned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a two-year experimental project to create a municipal rental housing fund. Housing will be provided to veterans, IDPs, teachers, doctors, and other categories at a preferential rental rate.

Government launches project to create a municipal rental housing fund: what is envisioned

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a proposal for the implementation of a two-year experimental project to create a fund of municipal rental housing and provide it for rent. Municipal housing will be provided to veterans, relatives of fallen defenders, military personnel, IDPs, orphans, teachers, doctors, and utility workers. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

Today, the government is launching an ambitious experimental project to create a fund of municipal rental housing. Communities will act as construction customers. Documentation will be developed based on ready-made design solutions, which will significantly speed up and reduce the cost of the process. First of all, municipal housing will be provided to veterans, relatives of fallen defenders, military personnel, IDPs, orphans, teachers, doctors, and utility workers.

- said Shmyhal.

He noted that the project defines the criteria that recipients must meet, as well as the criteria for the housing itself:

  • the norm will be 40 m2 per family of two, as well as the suitability of the apartment for living, including furniture and household appliances;
    • the rent will be formed according to a special formula taking into account the conditions of a particular region. The rate is much lower than the market rate and therefore affordable for families with low incomes.

      Approximately 6,000 hryvnias per month will be paid for renting a one-room apartment. The project will be financed by local budgets, as well as by credit and grant funds from partners. Thanks to this program, we will achieve several goals at once: we will provide housing for those who really need it; we will integrate internally displaced persons into new communities; we will motivate people to return to Ukraine.

      - added Shmyhal.

      Addition

      Government representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk reported that the government approved the proposal of the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development on the implementation of a two-year experimental project to create a fund of municipal (social) rental housing and provide it for rent.

      The government also approved the procedure for the implementation of the experimental project, which defines:

      • the main principles of the experimental project;
        • its purpose;
          • participants and sequence of project implementation measures, such as design and construction of municipal (social) rental housing, provision of municipal (social) rental housing and use of such housing, components of the cost of renting municipal (social) housing.

            Also defined are the functions of the housing operator; a list of plumbing and kitchen equipment, household appliances and furniture that may be in municipal (social) rental housing provided to recipients; a sample form of a municipal (social) rental housing lease agreement; adjustment coefficients for regions.

            - added Melnychuk.

            Recall

            In 2025, 2,778 Ukrainians became homeowners under the state program "eOselia", having received preferential mortgage loans totaling UAH 5.1 billion.

            Pavlo Bashynskyi

            Pavlo Bashynskyi

            SocietyReal Estate
            Denis Shmyhal
            Tesla
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            S&P 500
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Brent Oil
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gold
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            ,
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            Gas TTF
            $
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            .
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9
            0
            0
            1
            2
            3
            4
            5
            6
            7
            8
            9