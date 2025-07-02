Government launches project to create a municipal rental housing fund: what is envisioned

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a proposal for the implementation of a two-year experimental project to create a fund of municipal rental housing and provide it for rent. Municipal housing will be provided to veterans, relatives of fallen defenders, military personnel, IDPs, orphans, teachers, doctors, and utility workers. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Today, the government is launching an ambitious experimental project to create a fund of municipal rental housing. Communities will act as construction customers. Documentation will be developed based on ready-made design solutions, which will significantly speed up and reduce the cost of the process. First of all, municipal housing will be provided to veterans, relatives of fallen defenders, military personnel, IDPs, orphans, teachers, doctors, and utility workers. - said Shmyhal.

He noted that the project defines the criteria that recipients must meet, as well as the criteria for the housing itself:

the norm will be 40 m2 per family of two, as well as the suitability of the apartment for living, including furniture and household appliances;

the rent will be formed according to a special formula taking into account the conditions of a particular region. The rate is much lower than the market rate and therefore affordable for families with low incomes.

Approximately 6,000 hryvnias per month will be paid for renting a one-room apartment. The project will be financed by local budgets, as well as by credit and grant funds from partners. Thanks to this program, we will achieve several goals at once: we will provide housing for those who really need it; we will integrate internally displaced persons into new communities; we will motivate people to return to Ukraine. - added Shmyhal.

Government representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk reported that the government approved the proposal of the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development on the implementation of a two-year experimental project to create a fund of municipal (social) rental housing and provide it for rent.

The government also approved the procedure for the implementation of the experimental project, which defines:

the main principles of the experimental project;

its purpose;

participants and sequence of project implementation measures, such as design and construction of municipal (social) rental housing, provision of municipal (social) rental housing and use of such housing, components of the cost of renting municipal (social) housing.

Also defined are the functions of the housing operator; a list of plumbing and kitchen equipment, household appliances and furniture that may be in municipal (social) rental housing provided to recipients; a sample form of a municipal (social) rental housing lease agreement; adjustment coefficients for regions. - added Melnychuk.

