Government ensured full winter aid payments for vulnerable categories - Svyrydenko

$43.450.22
50.460.14
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returned
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recently
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners
What is generative AI and how does it work?
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in London
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yield
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
What is generative AI and how does it work?
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny Blanco
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in London
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problems
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internet
Government ensured full winter aid payments for vulnerable categories - Svyrydenko

A one-time aid of UAH 6,500 will be received by 50,721 Ukrainians who applied at the end of 2025. The delay in payments is due to the end of the budget year; funds in the amount of UAH 330 million are provided in full.

Government ensured full winter aid payments for vulnerable categories - Svyrydenko

Payments of a one-time aid of UAH 6,500 for vulnerable categories of Ukrainians will be made in full, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

Details

The aid is accrued to those who submitted applications at the end of 2025 and have not yet received the funds. Currently, we are talking about 50,721 recipients, whose payments will be financed in the near future.

The delay in payments was due to the end of the budget year and the closing of accounts. The total need for payments is almost UAH 330 million, and funds for the program are provided in full.

In total, 410,000 Ukrainians will receive winter aid of UAH 6,500 each. As of today, 374,000 people have already received payments totaling UAH 2.43 billion.

Recipients of the funds will be orphans, children under guardianship, children with disabilities in foster families, children and adult internally displaced persons with disabilities, as well as lonely pensioners.

Payments of "child benefits" have already begun in Ukraine - Svyrydenko

Olga Rozgon

