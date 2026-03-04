Government ensured full winter aid payments for vulnerable categories - Svyrydenko

Payments of a one-time aid of UAH 6,500 for vulnerable categories of Ukrainians will be made in full, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

Details

The aid is accrued to those who submitted applications at the end of 2025 and have not yet received the funds. Currently, we are talking about 50,721 recipients, whose payments will be financed in the near future.

The delay in payments was due to the end of the budget year and the closing of accounts. The total need for payments is almost UAH 330 million, and funds for the program are provided in full.

In total, 410,000 Ukrainians will receive winter aid of UAH 6,500 each. As of today, 374,000 people have already received payments totaling UAH 2.43 billion.

Recipients of the funds will be orphans, children under guardianship, children with disabilities in foster families, children and adult internally displaced persons with disabilities, as well as lonely pensioners.

