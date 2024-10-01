Government dismisses Umerov's deputy and defense ministry secretary of state

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Stanislav Haider from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Also, Lyudmyla Darahan lost her position as State Secretary to the Defense Minister. In her place, the government appointed Nikita Nikitenko as acting secretary. This was announced by the government's representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk on Friday in Telegram, UNN reports .

According to Melnychuk, he was dismissed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine:

Georgiy Dubinsky from the position of Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine;

Haider Stanislav M. from the post of Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine;

Darahan Lyudmyla Vitaliyivna from the position of State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The government also temporarily entrusted Nikita S. Nikitenko with the duties of the State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed:

Edem Bekirovych Adamanov as Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine;

Oleksandr Semenets as Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine;

Serhiy Volodymyrovych Biletskyi as the State Secretary of the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine.

Previously

Rustem Umerov sent a submission to the Cabinet of Ministers to dismiss four of his deputies.