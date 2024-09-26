ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Government allocates UAH 56.9 million to build shelters for schools in three regions

Government allocates UAH 56.9 million to build shelters for schools in three regions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35894 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 56.9 million for the construction of shelters in schools in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Kyiv regions. The funds will be used for radiation shelters and bomb shelters in four educational institutions.

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated more than UAH 42 million for the construction of shelters in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, and will allocate another UAH 14.7 million to continue the construction of a radiation shelter in the Vyshhorod Lyceum in Kyiv region. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

"We are also distributing a state subvention of UAH 56.9 million for shelters for schools in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Kyiv regions," Shmyhal said.

Addendum

The Ministry of Education and Science noted that the budget of Zaporizhzhia region will receive UAH 16 million 883 thousand for the construction of a radiation shelter at the Lyceum of Lyutsernia of Mykhailivska village council.

UAH 27 million 882 thousand will be allocated for the construction of a bomb shelter in the Vysokopil Lyceum in Kherson region.

Another UAH 14 million 795 thousand will be allocated to continue the construction of a radiation shelter, which began last year on the territory of Vyshhorod Lyceum No. 1 in Kyiv Oblast.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure and conditions for receiving financial assistance from UNICEF for general secondary education institutions for the 2024/25 academic year. 350 institutions will receive UAH 290.5 thousand from UNICEF to modernize canteens, prepare for winter, and repair utility networks.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

