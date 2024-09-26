Government allocates UAH 56.9 million to build shelters for schools in three regions

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated more than UAH 42 million for the construction of shelters in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, and will allocate another UAH 14.7 million to continue the construction of a radiation shelter in the Vyshhorod Lyceum in Kyiv region. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

"We are also distributing a state subvention of UAH 56.9 million for shelters for schools in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Kyiv regions," Shmyhal said.

Addendum

The Ministry of Education and Science noted that the budget of Zaporizhzhia region will receive UAH 16 million 883 thousand for the construction of a radiation shelter at the Lyceum of Lyutsernia of Mykhailivska village council.

UAH 27 million 882 thousand will be allocated for the construction of a bomb shelter in the Vysokopil Lyceum in Kherson region.

Another UAH 14 million 795 thousand will be allocated to continue the construction of a radiation shelter, which began last year on the territory of Vyshhorod Lyceum No. 1 in Kyiv Oblast.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure and conditions for receiving financial assistance from UNICEF for general secondary education institutions for the 2024/25 academic year. 350 institutions will receive UAH 290.5 thousand from UNICEF to modernize canteens, prepare for winter, and repair utility networks.