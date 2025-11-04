ukenru
Gopichand Hinduja, UK's richest man, dies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1790 views

Gopichand Hinduja, billionaire and co-owner of the Hinduja Group, has died at the age of 85 after a long illness. He was known as the richest man in the UK.

Gopichand Hinduja, UK's richest man, dies

Gopichand Hinduja, a billionaire and co-owner of the Hinduja Group family conglomerate, who made him the richest man in Great Britain, died at the age of 85 after a long illness. This was reported by FT, writes UNN.

Details

Hinduja, known as GP, joined the family business in 1959 and, together with his brothers, transformed a small trading company founded in India over a hundred years ago into a global industrial and financial conglomerate with assets in banking, oil refining, real estate, and transportation.

He was humble and joyful, and a friend to everyone he met... He will also be remembered for his incredible work in building the Hinduja Group over the past 70 years into the global success it is today.

— the deceased's family stated.

Hinduja is survived by his wife and three children.

Indian politicians and businessmen expressed their condolences.

Thanks to his outstanding leadership, the Hinduja Group has become a symbol of Indian entrepreneurship and global excellence.

— said steel magnate Naveen Jindal.

And Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu called him a "visionary industrialist," noting that "he played an important role in transforming the group into a truly global conglomerate."

Hinduja himself told the Financial Times: "OWO will be my greatest legacy to London" – referring to the luxury hotel in the former War Office, which the Hinduja Group opened in 2023.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Energy
Financial Times
India
Great Britain
London