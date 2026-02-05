$43.190.22
Google's Gemini surpasses 750 million monthly active users

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

The Gemini chatbot has surpassed 750 million monthly active users, according to Google's Q4 2025 report. This growth confirms Gemini's rapid adoption in the AI market.

Google's Gemini surpasses 750 million monthly active users

The number of monthly active users (MAU) of the AI-powered chatbot Gemini exceeded 750 million, according to the company's Q4 2025 report, writes UNN with reference to TechCrunch.

Details

This figure, the publication writes, illustrates the rapid adoption of Gemini among consumers, thanks to which the program quickly became one of the leading players in the AI market.

Last quarter, Google reported 650 million monthly active Gemini users, indicating significant growth in a short period. In comparison, Meta AI reported nearly 500 million monthly users. However, despite Gemini's growing popularity, it still lags behind its main competitor, ChatGPT, whose monthly active users are estimated to be around 810 million by the end of 2025.

The recently released figure comes shortly after the launch of Gemini 3, which showcases the company's most advanced model, providing responses that the company claims have an unprecedented level of depth and nuance.

CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized that the implementation of Gemini 3 in AI mode has been a "positive factor" in the company's growth, and noted that further investments and iterations will maintain this pace.

Google recently launched a more affordable pricing plan - Google AI Plus, costing $7.99 per month. This plan is expected to drive further growth by attracting budget-conscious consumers, although it has only recently become available to impact quarterly results.

"We are focused on the free tier and subscriptions and are seeing excellent growth," said Philipp Schindler, Google's Chief Business Officer, during an investor call.

Gemini's growth is particularly noteworthy given Alphabet's overall financial performance. This quarter, the company exceeded $400 billion in annual revenue for the first time. Google attributes this achievement to the expansion of its AI division, for which demand has grown. Google recently introduced the latest generation of its TPU AI accelerator called Ironwood to compete with Nvidia.

"The launch of Gemini 3 was an important milestone, and we are showing excellent results. Our own models, such as Gemini, now process over 10 billion tokens per minute through our customers' direct API, and the Gemini app has grown to over 750 million active users per month. Search has started to be used more often than ever, and artificial intelligence continues to drive further growth," Pichai said in a press release.

Google launches AI agent in Chrome: Gemini will be able to open websites and fill out forms independently29.01.26, 02:22 • 4157 views

Julia Shramko

Technologies
Technology
Trend
Brand
Sundar Pichai
Alphabet Inc.
Google