Google Launches Subscription for Upgraded AI at $250 in Bid to Outpace Rivals

Google has announced that it will provide access to updated artificial intelligence technology to more customers, announcing a $249.99 per month subscription for its experienced AI users, another attempt to fend off competition from rivals like OpenAI. Reuters writes about this, reports UNN.

Google unveiled these plans amid a flurry of new product demos, including new smart glasses, at its annual conference in California. The presentation took on particular significance after the growing popularity and capabilities of artificial intelligence challenged Google's long-standing stronghold – organizing and searching for information on the Internet.

In recent months, Google has taken a more aggressive policy in the field of AI development, claiming that it has caught up with competitors, after it began to give up its positions against the backdrop of OpenAI's successes.

On Tuesday, the company also outlined a vision for the development of the Google search engine, which allows consumers to ask virtually any question, from simple queries to complex research questions, from analyzing what a smartphone camera sees to getting a ticket to an event.

Google also stated that it strives to create personalized and proactive artificial intelligence, whether it is calling a store for users or sending students a practice test generated "on the fly".

The CEO of Alphabet Inc. stated at the conference that Alphabet will create just such artificial intelligence, also taking into account the cost.

Again and again we have managed to put the best models on the market at the best price – he said.

According to Pichai, the Google Gemini application with an artificial intelligence assistant now has more than 400 million active users every month.

In an important update, the company announced that consumers across the United States can now switch Google Search to "artificial intelligence mode". Presented in March as an experiment, open for testing by users, this feature has moved away from the standard web platform in favor of computer responses to complex queries.

Google also announced the "AI Ultra Plan", which for $249.99 per month will provide users with higher access limits to working with AI and early access to experimental tools, such as Project Mariner, an extension for an Internet browser that can be automated by pressing keys and clicking the mouse, and Deep Think, and the top Gemini model, which shows better analysis results in complex tasks.

The price is comparable to monthly plans worth $200 from AI model developers OpenAI and Anthropic, highlighting how companies are looking for ways to offset the exorbitant cost of AI development. Google's new plan also includes 30 terabytes of cloud storage and a subscription to YouTube without ads.

Google also offers other subscription options, including a $19.99 per month service with access to some artificial intelligence features not available to most free users, and cheaper plans with additional cloud storage. Last week, the company told Reuters that it had registered more than 150 million subscribers under these plans.

The growth of generative artificial intelligence does not happen entirely at the expense of online search. This is very far from the main goal. The use cases that we serve in search are dramatically expanding thanks to artificial intelligence, Pichai said.

Alphabet shares closed down 1.5% on Tuesday, reaching $165.32.

