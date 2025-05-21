Google Launches Subscription for Upgraded AI at $250 in Bid to Outpace Rivals

$41.490.09
The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why
The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

ISW: Putin does not plan to negotiate with Zelenskyy - despite the promise given to Trump

Overnight, Russians Massively Attacked Sumy with "Shaheds": Consequences of the Strikes

Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

"Sort it out yourselves": NYT found out what Trump told Zelensky after the call with Putin

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

Google Launches Subscription for Upgraded AI at $250 in Bid to Outpace Rivals

Google has announced a $249.99 per month subscription for experienced AI users to compete with OpenAI. The company aims to create personalized artificial intelligence and expand search capabilities.

Google Launches Subscription for Upgraded AI at $250 in Bid to Outpace Rivals

Google has announced that it will provide access to updated artificial intelligence technology to more customers, announcing a $249.99 per month subscription for its experienced AI users, another attempt to fend off competition from rivals like OpenAI. Reuters writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

Google unveiled these plans amid a flurry of new product demos, including new smart glasses, at its annual conference in California. The presentation took on particular significance after the growing popularity and capabilities of artificial intelligence challenged Google's long-standing stronghold – organizing and searching for information on the Internet.

In recent months, Google has taken a more aggressive policy in the field of AI development, claiming that it has caught up with competitors, after it began to give up its positions against the backdrop of OpenAI's successes.

Google updates Gmail for Android and iOS: new design and AI features27.04.25, 06:05 • 4435 views

On Tuesday, the company also outlined a vision for the development of the Google search engine, which allows consumers to ask virtually any question, from simple queries to complex research questions, from analyzing what a smartphone camera sees to getting a ticket to an event.

Google also stated that it strives to create personalized and proactive artificial intelligence, whether it is calling a store for users or sending students a practice test generated "on the fly".

The CEO of Alphabet Inc. stated at the conference that Alphabet will create just such artificial intelligence, also taking into account the cost.

Again and again we have managed to put the best models on the market at the best price

 – he said.

According to Pichai, the Google Gemini application with an artificial intelligence assistant now has more than 400 million active users every month.

Google faces at least €12 billion in civil lawsuits in Europe - Bloomberg13.05.25, 10:09 • 4518 views

In an important update, the company announced that consumers across the United States can now switch Google Search to "artificial intelligence mode". Presented in March as an experiment, open for testing by users, this feature has moved away from the standard web platform in favor of computer responses to complex queries.

Google also announced the "AI Ultra Plan", which for $249.99 per month will provide users with higher access limits to working with AI and early access to experimental tools, such as Project Mariner, an extension for an Internet browser that can be automated by pressing keys and clicking the mouse, and Deep Think, and the top Gemini model, which shows better analysis results in complex tasks.

The price is comparable to monthly plans worth $200 from AI model developers OpenAI and Anthropic, highlighting how companies are looking for ways to offset the exorbitant cost of AI development. Google's new plan also includes 30 terabytes of cloud storage and a subscription to YouTube without ads.

Google also offers other subscription options, including a $19.99 per month service with access to some artificial intelligence features not available to most free users, and cheaper plans with additional cloud storage. Last week, the company told Reuters that it had registered more than 150 million subscribers under these plans.

Gmail updates security features: here's what to choose when Google asks you11.04.25, 18:20 • 11586 views

The growth of generative artificial intelligence does not happen entirely at the expense of online search. This is very far from the main goal. The use cases that we serve in search are dramatically expanding thanks to artificial intelligence, Pichai said.

Alphabet shares closed down 1.5% on Tuesday, reaching $165.32.

Let us remind you

Google is preparing new updates for Android, which will "refresh" the look of smartphones thanks to inspiration from the iPhone and help make life difficult for fraudsters.

