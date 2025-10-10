Gold prices sharply reversed course after Israel-Hamas truce

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
07:24 AM • 4448 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
06:38 AM • 11311 views
Emergency blackouts after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions - Ukrenergo
03:50 AM • 10741 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 20943 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 42298 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 34226 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 40887 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 41916 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 70808 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 65339 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Debris of downed drones recorded in several locations in Kyiv - KMVAOctober 9, 10:38 PM • 5708 views
Russia launched at least three strikes on Zaporizhzhia: there are casualtiesOctober 9, 11:10 PM • 8836 views
Due to a Russian attack, a high-rise building is on fire in Kyiv: there are casualties, people are being evacuatedOctober 9, 11:27 PM • 36965 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: eight injured, power outages reportedOctober 10, 12:22 AM • 21609 views
Destruction and casualties: Fedorov showed the consequences of the night attack on ZaporizhzhiaPhotoVideoOctober 10, 02:12 AM • 17824 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 59611 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 70806 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 65337 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 54716 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 85697 views
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Olena Sosedka
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pope Francis
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 59611 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 26735 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 40967 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 57343 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 70957 views
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Kh-59
The New York Times

Gold prices sharply reversed course after Israel-Hamas truce

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1208 views

Bullion gold prices experienced a sharp decline following the signing of a truce agreement between Israel and Hamas. Spot gold fell by 0.2% to $3970.88 per ounce, while gold futures rose by 0.3% to $3985.20 per ounce.

Gold prices sharply reversed course after Israel-Hamas truce

Following the truce between Israel and Hamas, gold and other precious metal prices changed on Friday, October 10. This was reported by UNN with reference to investing.com.

Details

Gold bullion prices fell sharply overnight. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $3970.88 per ounce, while gold futures for December delivery rose 0.3% to $3985.20 per ounce as of 01:13 AM ET (05:13 AM GMT).

It is noted that spot prices exceeded $4000 per ounce for the first time in history this week and peaked at $4059.32 per ounce.

The rise in gold prices stopped immediately after the US-brokered truce agreement between Israel and Hamas was signed.

Recall

According to fintech expert and co-founder of Concord Fintech Solutions Olena Sosedka, the rise in gold prices is a signal for the modern fintech market that although technologies can make finance more convenient, trust is based on values proven over centuries.

And geopolitical instability further enhances the importance of gold in the international market. "Wars, trade conflicts, unpredictable decisions of world leaders - all this creates an atmosphere of constant instability, in which gold becomes a universal insurance.

Therefore, the jump in the value of gold is not just a financial event, it is a marker of investor confidence in the modern economy," summarized Olena Sosedka. She also added that the rise in the price of gold only means that investors are preparing for a weakening dollar. A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for international buyers, creating a powerful incentive for its price to rise.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyNews of the World
Concord Bank
Olena Sosedka
Israel