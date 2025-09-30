Gold prices in the US reached a new record of over $3,800 per ounce - Bloomberg

Gold prices have risen to a historical high amid the threat of a possible US government shutdown. This complicates the forecasting of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy ahead of a decision on interest rates next month. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

On Tuesday, the value of bullion briefly reached $3,839.52 per ounce. The rise was supported by the lack of agreement between President Donald Trump and congressional leaders on temporary funding. This increases the likelihood of a "shutdown" and delays in the publication of key economic reports.

Meanwhile, the world's largest gold producers - Newmont Corp. and Barrick Mining Corp. - announced personnel changes. The departure of Newmont CEO Tom Palmer was expected, while Mark Bristow's decision to leave his position at Barrick came as a surprise.

The value of gold has already risen by more than 45% this year, setting new records amid high demand from central banks and expectations of a Fed rate cut. US Treasury bond yields also rose, which lowered their profitability and made gold more attractive to investors.

