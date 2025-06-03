Gold prices are falling due to geopolitical tensions in the world

The spot price of gold fell by 0.6%, and August gold futures fell by 0.4%. UNN reports with reference to Investing.

Details

Gold prices fell on Asian trading on Tuesday. Among the reasons are the current uncertainty in trade, increased geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East. It is interesting that against the background of news about higher US trade duties the price of gold rose on Monday. But concerns about deteriorating relations with China have also increased demand for safe assets.

Reference

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $3,361.24 per ounce, while August gold futures fell 0.4% to $3,384.92 per ounce as of 04:32. On Monday, spot gold rose by more than 2%.

Context

Precious metal prices started June on a strong note after Ukraine carried out a deadly drone strike on Russian airfields. Although earlier, among the factors was the fact that the Kremlin did not demonstrate intentions to reach a lasting ceasefire.

In addition, nuclear talks between the United States and Iran appear to have broken down after President Donald Trump said Tehran would not be allowed to enrich uranium.

Recall

Gold fell by 0.5% due to dollar strengthening. Investors are waiting for data on the personal consumption expenditure price index in the US to assess the further policy of the Federal Reserve

