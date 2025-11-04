Gold falls over 1% on stronger dollar and US data expectations

Gold prices fell by more than 1% on Tuesday as the US dollar reached a three-month high, and investors focused on upcoming US employment data. The market is awaiting new signals regarding the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy actions. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

On November 4, the spot price of gold fell by 1.1% to $3,959.56 per ounce, and US futures dropped to $3,968.10.

As the dollar rises to new highs, we see its impact on the gold market... part of this recent dollar strengthening and its impact on the gold market is due to a lower probability of a potential rate cut (by the Fed) in December. – noted David Meger, Director of Metal Trading at High Ridge Futures.

Despite the recent key rate cut, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that this might be the last easing in 2025. According to CME Group's FedWatch tool, the probability of another rate cut in December fell from over 90% to 71%.

Analysts note that gold, which has risen by 53% this year, is now undergoing a correction – prices have fallen by more than 9% from the record high on October 20.

Gold is losing some froth, while considering concerns about the Fed's independence and the possibility of stagflation, as well as hidden geopolitical risks and international tensions. Some of the froth has dissipated during this much-needed correction. – explained Rhona O'Connell, an analyst at StoneX.

