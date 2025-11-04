ukenru
06:53 PM • 5484 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
06:07 PM • 13201 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
05:53 PM • 14677 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
05:22 PM • 15341 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
03:06 PM • 18476 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 32771 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 30725 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 12:32 PM • 18737 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
November 4, 11:55 AM • 17990 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
November 4, 11:12 AM • 15331 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
Financial Times

Gold falls over 1% on stronger dollar and US data expectations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1240 views

Gold prices fell more than 1% as the US dollar strengthened to a three-month high. Investors are awaiting US employment data and new signals on the Fed's monetary policy.

Gold falls over 1% on stronger dollar and US data expectations

Gold prices fell by more than 1% on Tuesday as the US dollar reached a three-month high, and investors focused on upcoming US employment data. The market is awaiting new signals regarding the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy actions. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

On November 4, the spot price of gold fell by 1.1% to $3,959.56 per ounce, and US futures dropped to $3,968.10.

As the dollar rises to new highs, we see its impact on the gold market... part of this recent dollar strengthening and its impact on the gold market is due to a lower probability of a potential rate cut (by the Fed) in December.

– noted David Meger, Director of Metal Trading at High Ridge Futures.

Despite the recent key rate cut, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell suggested that this might be the last easing in 2025. According to CME Group's FedWatch tool, the probability of another rate cut in December fell from over 90% to 71%.

Gold prices fall below $4,000 an ounce amid easing trade tensions28.10.25, 09:49 • 2937 views

Analysts note that gold, which has risen by 53% this year, is now undergoing a correction – prices have fallen by more than 9% from the record high on October 20.

Gold is losing some froth, while considering concerns about the Fed's independence and the possibility of stagflation, as well as hidden geopolitical risks and international tensions. Some of the froth has dissipated during this much-needed correction.

– explained Rhona O'Connell, an analyst at StoneX.

Gold price hovers near $4,000 amid US-China trade truce – Bloomberg31.10.25, 06:51 • 4199 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Gold
Jerome Powell
Reuters
United States