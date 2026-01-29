Gold approaches $5600 amid increased demand for safe-haven assets

$42.770.19
51.230.00
ukenru
11:30 AM • 784 views
An Odesa court extended the house arrest of doctors from the scandalous Odrex clinic in a patient's death case
10:21 AM • 8180 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Nebo-SVU radar worth $100 million and enemy drone control points
10:01 AM • 18966 views
There are three scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine in 2026 - The Wall Street Journal
09:37 AM • 7886 views
Ukraine can reduce dependence on US intelligence in a few months - FT
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 11828 views
After the third blocking of StopOdrex, the scandalous clinic may resort to physical violence against witnesses – the widow of a former "Odrex" patient
07:35 AM • 16802 views
Ukraine makes concessions, and Russia needs pressure: Kallas commented on possible US security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions
January 29, 12:09 AM • 23528 views
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
January 28, 07:02 PM • 30647 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
January 28, 06:50 PM • 29799 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
January 28, 06:25 PM • 25477 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2m/s
92%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Indonesian billionaires lost $22 billion due to MSCI reviewJanuary 29, 05:00 AM • 16470 views
Plane crash in Colombia: 15 dead, including prominent politiciansJanuary 29, 05:26 AM • 15357 views
"Bridge we haven't crossed": Rubio named the key issue in peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine06:15 AM • 17980 views
Musk announces end of Tesla Model S and Model X production in favor of robots06:27 AM • 17616 views
Ukrainian forces shot down two Russian planes in one day: one over the Black Sea09:05 AM • 11186 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 52284 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 81061 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 105197 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 84148 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 103260 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Iran
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 18352 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 45108 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 43090 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 49544 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 52032 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
Heating
The Diplomat
Film

Gold approaches $5600 amid increased demand for safe-haven assets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Gold reached a record $5594.82 per ounce due to geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty. Silver also rose to $120.45 per ounce.

Gold approaches $5600 amid increased demand for safe-haven assets

Gold reached a new record high on Thursday, approaching the $5,600 per ounce mark, as investors sought refuge from escalating geopolitical tensions and weakening economic signals in the United States, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Silver also benefited from the flight to safe-haven assets, jumping above the $120 level.

Spot gold rose 2.2% to $5,516.71 per ounce by 09:47 GMT (11:47 Kyiv time), after reaching a record high of $5,594.82 earlier in the day. The metal, which has hit record highs for nine consecutive sessions, is on track for a 28% gain since the beginning of the month.

US gold futures for February delivery jumped 4% to $5,509.60 after earlier reaching an all-time high of $5,626.80.

Since the beginning of the year, gold has risen by more than 27%, as uncertainty in US policy, coupled with heightened geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, has prompted investors to seek refuge in the precious metal.

"The perfect storm for gold continues: geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, a weak dollar, and market expectations of further Fed interest rate cuts are pushing prices to endless record highs," said Jamie Dutta, market analyst at Nemo.money, adding that strong inflows into ETFs also contributed to the rise.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, reported that its holdings rose to 35,043,181 ounces on Wednesday, reaching their highest level since May 2022.

On the geopolitical front, Trump on Wednesday called on Iran for nuclear deal talks, warning that the US would respond more harshly than in last year's attack on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Tehran responded with a threat of retaliatory measures against the US, Israel, and their allies.

On the political front, the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, and investors are now awaiting Trump's announcement of a new Fed chair and predicting the next interest rate cut in June.

The US dollar remains in a volatile position after hitting a four-year low on Tuesday following comments by Trump, who downplayed the significance of the dollar's recent weakening. A weaker dollar makes gold, which is priced in dollars, more attractive to foreign buyers.

Amid the uncertain geopolitical and economic situation, "further growth (of gold) is possible, which could rise above the $6,000 level and, after a period of consolidation, approach $7,000 by the end of the year," said ActivTrades analyst Ricardo Evangelista.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.7% to $117.42 per ounce after earlier reaching a record high of $120.45. The metal has risen almost 64% since the beginning of the year, as investors seek to diversify their portfolios away from gold, with persistent supply shortages and impulse buying providing additional support.

"The silver squeeze means that the $130 level is already close, and long-term industrial demand supports it," Dutta added.

Spot platinum rose 1.8% to $2,743.80 per ounce after reaching a record high of $2,918.80 on Monday, while palladium fell 0.2% to $2,070.

Gold price reached $5591, and silver is trading near the $120 mark29.01.26, 06:34 • 3736 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Gold
Federal Reserve
Israel
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States
Iran