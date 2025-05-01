"Going beyond": HoReCa Masters by Kurator event gathered restaurant industry leaders to search for new meanings

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions
12:24 PM • 11086 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
11:10 AM • 29753 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

10:25 AM • 44605 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
08:40 AM • 55549 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 207717 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 130210 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 155754 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 222643 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 244298 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 336016 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+17°
7.7m/s
29%
751 mm
Popular news

Sybiga: The next negotiations between Ukraine and the USA will be a significant step towards achieving peace

May 1, 04:02 AM • 71200 views

Macron and Starmer convinced Trump to change tactics regarding negotiations with Russia - Politico

May 1, 04:45 AM • 63489 views

Enemy losses: in a day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed more than 1230 occupiers and 45 artillery systems

May 1, 04:59 AM • 104311 views

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending

May 1, 05:16 AM • 80114 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 92615 views
Publications

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

01:44 PM • 1452 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

09:26 AM • 93934 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 207776 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 175601 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 214447 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

01:28 PM • 2438 views

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

01:27 PM • 2192 views

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

09:35 AM • 26576 views

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 72811 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 77927 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

"Going beyond": HoReCa Masters by Kurator event gathered restaurant industry leaders to search for new meanings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

The HoReCa Masters by Kurator event took place at the MHP Culinary Center, where experts exchanged ideas for the restaurant business. The HoReCa Masters Cup final also took place at the event.

"Going beyond": HoReCa Masters by Kurator event gathered restaurant industry leaders to search for new meanings

On April 23, the MHP Culinary Center hosted HoReCa Masters by Kurator — an event that brought together leading experts in the hospitality industry to jointly seek extraordinary solutions for the restaurant business, reports UNN.

Details

This time, the event was held under the slogan "Going beyond: extraordinary solutions from chefs and restaurant owners", and each of the speakers really demonstrated how creativity, a deep understanding of processes and honesty to oneself and the guest change the rules of the game.

HoReCa Masters by Kurator became a space for exchanging ideas, practices and insights: lectures, master classes, case presentations, new tastes, personal stories — all in an atmosphere of open networking and live dialogue between chefs, restaurateurs and entrepreneurs.

The main messages of the event were voiced by iconic speakers in the industry: Illya Demkovskyi, brand chef of the MHP Culinary Center, and Olena Braichenko, gastronomic researcher, presented the "Taste Through Time" project, which aims to formulate the principles of new Ukrainian cuisine based on authentic taste, modern techniques and rethinking gastronomic heritage.

Volodymyr Obraztsov, Chief Operating Officer of NOVELLA Group, spoke about the change in thinking in the restaurant business: success does not start in the kitchen, but with the team, processes and a new mindset.

Natalia Polyanska, owner of the recruitment agency p2p, focused on approaches to finding and adapting staff: where to look, how to attract and not "break" newcomers in the first months.

Alona Basetska, Olena Zhygun, co-founders of Fiji Group, and Sanella Babovich, brand chef of the same chain, shared their "restaurant mantras", where everything starts with taste — and continues with the energy that the team carries into the hall.

Yevhen Luzan, co-founder of FACE the Service, revealed the theme of a unique gastronomic experience as a tool for WOW-service.

Vitaliy Koshloshyts, a professional pizza maker and artisan baker, immersed the participants in the world of baking and technologies that allow combining the incompatible, rationalizing costs and improving quality.

Vadym Bzhezynskyi, brand chef of the Novella, Biblioteka chain, spoke about how a chef can create his own brand: from internships and content to an honest voice on social networks.

Oleksandr Yourz, founder of Yourz Space Bistro, Yourz Asia Bar and Yourz Galaxy Ice Cream, outlined the values of the Yourz Label team and revealed the secret of how to work with pleasure and results without losing yourself.

In addition to the informative part, the invited speakers also prepared their own dishes during the event, paying special attention to the topic of industrially processed products. They noted their advantages for professional cuisine — in particular, stable quality, reduction of production losses, optimization of preparation time and the ability to scale recipes without losing taste.

In the context of constant changes and high workload in the kitchen, this ensures significant operational efficiency.

Also at this event was the final of the first HoReCa Masters Cup – a competition for young talents. In the third stage of the competition, four finalists took part directly in the HoReCa Masters by Kurator, who created original dishes from the same set of ingredients.

A prerequisite was the use of an industrially processed product from the Kurator brand — this added a technological challenge and brought the competition closer to the realities of modern cuisine. The winner was Anna Romanenko, who impressed the jury with the taste, concept and execution of the dish.

HoReCa Masters by Kurator is not just an event, but a platform for the development of the Ukrainian gastronomic scene. It brings together like-minded people who are ready to transform approaches, expand the boundaries of the standard and move forward together

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Brent
$60.52
Bitcoin
$96,379.00
S&P 500
$5,622.23
Tesla
$280.15
Газ TTF
$31.72
Золото
$3,233.70
Ethereum
$1,849.07