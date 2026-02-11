Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outraged

The Glovo delivery service automatically debits thousands for "tips" for delivery. In particular, users say that the service debits from 5,000 to 11,000 hryvnias in "tips". In most cases, technical support does not respond, and banks refuse to cancel the transaction. Some "tips" are returned only 1,000 hryvnias, writes UNN.

"What the f*ck? Glovo debits 5k to the courier for tips (which were not on the check before payment). Support: returns a thousand and says that it can't return more. As it turned out, there are a lot of such people today and no one is going to return the money," wrote a girl named Anna.

She published screenshots showing an order for 6346 hryvnias, of which 5175 hryvnias were tips for the courier.

Anna also showed correspondence with the delivery support service. In particular, she was told that the company could not return the funds, because another bank payment needed to be created, as one had already been created and closed.

Ultimately, the girl was only returned 1171 hryvnias, "because the wrong amount was debited from her."

She also added that the money can only be returned to a bonus account.

"Unfortunately, in this case, there is only one return option. I really want to help you, but it is technically impossible to return to the card. I am very sorry that such a situation occurred," the support service replied to the girl.

Under the post in the comments, it turned out that some users of the delivery service also paid tips to the courier, including 11,000 hryvnias.

However, there are cases when funds were still returned, but because the order was not received.

UNN contacted the company for comment, but has not yet received a response.