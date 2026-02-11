Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outraged

$43.090.06
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
02:43 PM • 5944 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
01:50 PM • 14177 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
11:56 AM • 13580 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 17605 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 28992 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 23627 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 38024 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 38450 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 Olympics
February 10, 05:38 PM • 33937 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospital
February 11, 07:17 AM
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detained
February 11, 07:49 AM
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media
February 11, 08:43 AM
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them
February 11, 10:54 AM
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical Scandals
12:28 PM
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
01:50 PM
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical Scandals
12:28 PM
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them
February 11, 10:54 AM
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 09:00 AM
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 28994 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step Guide
February 10, 01:55 PM
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57
04:53 PM
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her finger
02:59 PM
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars
12:28 PM
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media
February 11, 08:43 AM
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortion
February 9, 05:00 PM
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outraged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Glovo users report automatic debiting of thousands of hryvnias for "tips." Technical support does not respond, and banks refuse to cancel transactions.

Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outraged

The Glovo delivery service automatically debits thousands for "tips" for delivery. In particular, users say that the service debits from 5,000 to 11,000 hryvnias in "tips". In most cases, technical support does not respond, and banks refuse to cancel the transaction. Some "tips" are returned only 1,000 hryvnias, writes UNN

"What the f*ck? Glovo debits 5k to the courier for tips (which were not on the check before payment). Support: returns a thousand and says that it can't return more. As it turned out, there are a lot of such people today and no one is going to return the money," wrote a girl named Anna. 

She published screenshots showing an order for 6346 hryvnias, of which 5175 hryvnias were tips for the courier. 

Anna also showed correspondence with the delivery support service. In particular, she was told that the company could not return the funds, because another bank payment needed to be created, as one had already been created and closed. 

Ultimately, the girl was only returned 1171 hryvnias, "because the wrong amount was debited from her."

She also added that the money can only be returned to a bonus account. 

"Unfortunately, in this case, there is only one return option. I really want to help you, but it is technically impossible to return to the card. I am very sorry that such a situation occurred," the support service replied to the girl. 

Under the post in the comments, it turned out that some users of the delivery service also paid tips to the courier, including 11,000 hryvnias. 

However, there are cases when funds were still returned, but because the order was not received. 

UNN contacted the company for comment, but has not yet received a response. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
Technology
Bank card
Social network