GGBET became the official sponsor of FC "Polissya"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 255 views

The UPL season hasn't even ended, and football teams have already started preparing for the new one. One of the preparation stages is signing partnerships for clubs.

GGBET became the official sponsor of FC "Polissya"

 The first to announce an agreement were new, but already prominent names in Ukrainian sports: the GGBET betting brand and FC "Polissya" (Zhytomyr).

Today, two brands announced an official partnership. GGBET and "Polissya" are launching a new wave of content, interactives, special projects, and formats that will allow every fan to be even closer to their favorite team. From offline events to digital — each project will inspire and motivate fans to unite around the team of wolves who play for their own.

"Currently, our club is in a stage of transformation: we are changing, growing, planning, and at this time, it is important for us who is beside us. The partnership with GGBET is the international experience and support that we need and are ready to integrate into our common future and cooperation," — Oleksandr Denysov, Marketing, Media, and Sponsorship Director of FC "Polissya".  

At GGBET, they also see many prospects in working with the Zhytomyr club: "We are inspired to join the partnership with FC 'Polissya.' This is a team with character, ambition, and loyal fans. The Zhytomyr wolves are about emotions, fighting to the end. Our task is to strengthen these virtues by creating quality products for fans. We are confident that the club will worthily represent Ukraine in European cup competitions," — noted Serhiy Mishchenko, CEO of GGBET UA.

Already in July, "Polissya," led by the club's new head coach Ruslan Rotan, will begin its journey in the matches of the 2nd qualifying round of the Conference League.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

