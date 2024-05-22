Getmantsev's idea of booking for members of the "White Business Club" is an attempt to divide the business into clusters - expert

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 71621 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105278 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148254 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152475 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249020 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173801 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165104 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148275 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225170 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102311 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 42442 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 37234 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55593 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49520 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249020 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225170 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211351 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237132 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223990 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 71621 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49520 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55593 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112640 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113564 views
Getmantsev's idea of booking for members of the "White Business Club" is an attempt to divide the business into clusters - expert

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116120 views

Getmantsev's idea of booking for members of the "White Business Club" is an attempt to divide the business into clusters, expert said.

The idea of the chairman of the tax committee of the Rada Daniil Getmantsev to provide members of the "White Business Club" with the opportunity to book their employees carries corruption risks and is an attempt to divide the business into clusters. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive comment to UNN by the co-founder of the Center for economic recovery Andrey Dligach.

Earlier, the head of the tax committee of the Rada, Daniil Hetmantsev, said that he plans to include in his bill on the "White Business Club" a norm that will allow tax authorities to decide which entrepreneurs are allowed to book their employees.

"I have a negative attitude to this idea. First of all, our entire business is white, unless the court has proved otherwise... It's just nonsense when a state institution tries to influence some kind of institutionalization of business," Dligach said.

At the same time, according to him, the logic of economic booking is to shadow the economy. According to his calculations, economical booking will attract about UAH 170 billion to the budget.

"Yes, it should only be a tool for business, and not when some state body discredits who can and cannot do this. Discretion always breeds corruption. When the state tries to divide business into some clusters, it always leads to corruption. Therefore, in no case should the state be allowed to make such a cluster history," Dligach said.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading a bill that proposes to create a "white business club" with simplified relations with tax authorities for taxpayers with a high level of voluntary compliance with tax legislation. According to Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the tax committee of the Rada, the "White Business Club" will divide entrepreneurs into its own and others ' – some will have preferences, while the law will apply for others. 

Experts have repeatedly noted that Getmantsev's initiative has great corruption risks. For example, Business Ombudsman Roman Vashchuk is confident that such a "club" will create a reservation for the elite.

"I think we need to level the field for all businesses.we need to change the approach in general, and not create a reservation for the elite," Vashchuk said.

Economists interviewed by UNN previously pointed out that the Bill is discriminatory and violates the presumption of innocence, dividing business in Ukraine into "white" and violators without a court decision. Its true goal is to reduce pressure on Business, and the "nightmare" of those who will not be included in the favorites list. In addition, according to the tax authorities, the right to independently decide who can become elected has the risk that in this way levies will be made from entrepreneurs.

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising