Germany will allocate 9 billion euros to Ukraine annually - Klingbeil
Kyiv • UNN
German Vice-Chancellor Lars Klingbeil confirmed Berlin's readiness to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine. Germany will allocate 9 billion euros annually to support Ukraine.
During his visit to Kyiv, German Vice-Chancellor Lars Klingbeil confirmed Berlin's readiness to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine and stated that the country's government would allocate 9 billion euros annually to support Ukraine. He also emphasized the importance of strengthening the Armed Forces of Ukraine and expanding arms production in Ukraine, writes UNN.
Details
Klingbeil stated that his country would participate in providing security guarantees for Ukraine. According to him, Germany will not shy away from this issue, although negotiations are only at an early stage. However, Germany guarantees financial support.
As Minister of Finance, I emphasized, and this was also agreed by the Federal Government, that we are committed to supporting Ukraine in the coming years, spending 9 billion euros annually
Klingbeil also questioned Putin's readiness to achieve a just and lasting peace, emphasizing that the key task now is to strengthen the Ukrainian armed forces. In addition, he considers it necessary to increase arms production directly in Ukraine.
