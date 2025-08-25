Germany will allocate 9 billion euros to Ukraine annually - Klingbeil

During his visit to Kyiv, German Vice-Chancellor Lars Klingbeil confirmed Berlin's readiness to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine and stated that the country's government would allocate 9 billion euros annually to support Ukraine. He also emphasized the importance of strengthening the Armed Forces of Ukraine and expanding arms production in Ukraine, writes UNN.

Klingbeil stated that his country would participate in providing security guarantees for Ukraine. According to him, Germany will not shy away from this issue, although negotiations are only at an early stage. However, Germany guarantees financial support.

As Minister of Finance, I emphasized, and this was also agreed by the Federal Government, that we are committed to supporting Ukraine in the coming years, spending 9 billion euros annually