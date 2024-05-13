ukenru
Germany warns of new cyberattacks from China and Russia

Germany warns of new cyberattacks from China and Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22497 views

Germany warns that the number of cyberattacks by China and Russia has doubled in recent years, causing billions of dollars in losses, mostly related to cybercrime.

Cybercrime is an increasingly important issue in Germany - according to the police and the digital association Bitkom, cyberattacks from China and Russia have doubled in recent years; the multibillion-dollar losses recorded last year are mostly related to cyberattacks. This is stated in the materials of ZDF and DW, UNN reports .

Details

According to the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), the danger posed by cyber attacks has continued to grow over the past year. The latest "Federal Report on Cybercrime" was presented by Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Feser and President of the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) Holger Münch.

The German digital industry association Bitkom also warns about the growing number of cyberattacks from China and Russia.

Last year, we recorded a doubling of the number of attacks from Russia

- said Bernhard Rohleder, managing director of the association, on ZDF.

Losses in Germany in 2023 amounted to 205.9 billion euros, and "72 percent of them were caused directly by cyberattacks," Rohleder said.

Organized crime is often behind such actions, but foreign intelligence services may also be involved. For some, it's about money. Others want to cause as much damage as possible to critical infrastructure, such as energy supplies or hospitals

- he clarified.

For reference

Russia has topped the global ranking of cybercrime, according to a study by the University of Oxford and the University of New South Wales in Canberra, which was published on April 10.

Over the course of three years, the most significant sources of cybercrime were assessed and for the first time in history, countries were ranked according to the World Cybercrime Index (WCI). The rankings were based on the opinions of 92 leading cybercrime experts from around the world.

The first place was taken by Russia (58.39 points). The list also includes China, the United States, Ukraine and Nigeria.

Recall

Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency has recorded an increase in hacker interventions related to Russia's war in Ukraine and the Middle East; a significant number of actions were taken by pro-Russian hackers. 

A large-scale data breach at the UK Ministry of Defense has resulted in the leakage of confidential personal and financial data of military personnel, which could potentially be linked to a cyberattack from China.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies

