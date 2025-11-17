Germany to resume arms exports to Israel after Gaza ceasefire

The German government will lift the ban on the sale of some weapons to Israel from November 24, after a ceasefire agreement was reached in the Gaza Strip. This is reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

"The German government said exports would resume on November 24 after it suspended sales of military equipment in August that could have been used in the Gaza Strip.

Germany, the second largest arms supplier to Israel after the US, halted deliveries after Israel approved a ground offensive to capture Gaza City," the publication writes.

It is noted that since then, Israel and Hamas have signed the first phase of a peace agreement, which came into force on October 10. Germany said the ceasefire has now "stabilized," which was the reason for lifting the suspension.

A German government spokesman said on Monday: "We expect everyone to abide by the agreements reached."

Germany suspended military arms exports to Israel due to lawsuits alleging violations of humanitarian law. In 2024, arms exports to Israel significantly decreased compared to the previous year.