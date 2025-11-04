ukenru
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 19230 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 45513 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Financial Times
TikTok

Germany tests revolutionary EV charging from asphalt on autobahn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1020 views

In Germany, inductive charging of electric vehicles while driving is being tested on a section of the A6 highway near Amberg. This wireless system is based on a solution from the Israeli company Electreon and is the first such road in Germany.

Germany tests revolutionary EV charging from asphalt on autobahn

The FRN is promoting the revolutionary technology of inductive charging of electric vehicles while rushing on the autobahn. The first inductive section of the route is located near Amberg in the German Bavaria. Transmits UNN from messages sent to Focus.

Details

On the A6 highway near Amberg, Niemeččina has an idea about how to make cars more expensive in the near future.For several days now, testing of inductive charging has been carried out on a small section of the road.

We are talking about the droneless charging system, which is based on the solution developed by the Israeli technology company Electreon.

Design principle

The road surface is equipped with coils that generate a magnetic field when transport passes through them. In the middle of the transport unit, the energy is absorbed by a coil and transferred to the battery.

They say that the technology has potential for a wide range of foods.

The demand for imported batteries changes; the supply of power to the power supply changes depending on the demand.

The ski trail is 1 km long, and the first one is in Nimechchina. The world doesn't have a lot of people like this. Similar projects on the European continent exist only in France and several Scandinavian countries. The same pattern is observed in the United States.

Guess what

The Porsche Cayenne EV 2026 will now feature a drone-free charging option using an additional induction platform. The system operates with 90% efficiency and charges the car as quickly as a cable up to 11 kW.

Ihor Telezhnikov

TechnologiesAuto
Technology
Energy
Electricity
France
Germany
United States