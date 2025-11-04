The FRN is promoting the revolutionary technology of inductive charging of electric vehicles while rushing on the autobahn. The first inductive section of the route is located near Amberg in the German Bavaria. Transmits UNN from messages sent to Focus.

Details

On the A6 highway near Amberg, Niemeččina has an idea about how to make cars more expensive in the near future.For several days now, testing of inductive charging has been carried out on a small section of the road.

We are talking about the droneless charging system, which is based on the solution developed by the Israeli technology company Electreon.

Design principle

The road surface is equipped with coils that generate a magnetic field when transport passes through them. In the middle of the transport unit, the energy is absorbed by a coil and transferred to the battery.

They say that the technology has potential for a wide range of foods.

The demand for imported batteries changes; the supply of power to the power supply changes depending on the demand.

The ski trail is 1 km long, and the first one is in Nimechchina. The world doesn't have a lot of people like this. Similar projects on the European continent exist only in France and several Scandinavian countries. The same pattern is observed in the United States.

Guess what

The Porsche Cayenne EV 2026 will now feature a drone-free charging option using an additional induction platform. The system operates with 90% efficiency and charges the car as quickly as a cable up to 11 kW.