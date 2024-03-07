Germany proposes to cut aid to new Ukrainian refugees

In Germany, the Christian Social Union (CSU) party proposes to stop paying civilian aid to newly arrived Ukrainian refugees.

This is reported by Tagesschau, reports UNN.

Details

The federal and state governments of Germany have taken up refugee policy again.

It is noted that the consistently high number of asylum seekers puts pressure on the governments of the federal states, which prompted the heads of government to meet in Berlin to discuss migration policy.

Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann is proposing to end civil aid and reduce social incentives for new refugees from Ukraine. According to his proposal, refugees would no longer be entitled to civil aid, but instead to assistance under the Asylum Seekers' Assistance Act, which could significantly reduce social incentives for migration.

According to the Law on Assistance to Asylum Seekers, the amount of assistance for one asylum seeker is limited to 460 euros per month.

