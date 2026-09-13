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Germany launches the d-you digital wallet based on the "Diia" model

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

At the beginning of 2027, Germany will launch the d-you digital wallet as part of the European EUDI Wallet. Ukraine joined its development.

Germany launches the d-you digital wallet based on the "Diia" model

At the beginning of 2027, Germany plans to launch its own d-you digital wallet for electronic identification. It is being developed as part of the European EUDI Wallet system, whose creation Ukraine also contributed to. This is reported by Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation, according to UNN.

Details

Germany launches the d-you app: what does it have to do with Diia? Processing documents or opening an account in EU countries often takes weeks. To eliminate bureaucracy, Europe is moving to a unified electronic identification system - EUDI Wallet. At the beginning of 2027, Germany is launching its own digital wallet - d-you, which will operate according to the philosophy of a digital state - transforming complex government processes into a convenient smartphone service

- the post says.

The project is being developed within the POTENTIAL consortium, which includes 20 countries. Ukraine is the only participating state in the consortium that is not yet an EU member.

Together with our partners, we are implementing the system’s architecture so that you can use digital documents in the EU, and Europeans can use them in Ukraine. Germany is our reliable partner in building a digital state. Our partners helped create Diia.Engine - a platform on which ministries and government agencies automate services and digitize state registers

 - the ministry noted.

We remind you

Four new categories of applications to the international Register of Damage have been launched in Diia. Ukrainians can submit applications concerning the loss of access to medical care and education, as well as other international and economic damages.

Alla Kiosak

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