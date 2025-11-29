Germany has no 'plan for war with Russia' - German Ministry of Defense

$42.190.00
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searches
November 28, 08:59 PM • 25195 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 27562 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 32638 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 44846 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 28439 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 21689 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 43803 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
November 28, 09:41 AM • 23193 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM • 19477 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Kyiv under combined Russian attack: numerous fires, damaged high-rise buildings in the capital
The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Hryhorenko from the post of First Deputy Minister of Culture
One person confirmed dead in Kyiv due to Russian attack
The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 11: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences
Western part of Kyiv left without electricity during combined attack - Klitschko
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 44834 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 47396 views
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Gulyaypole
Kupiansk
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Germany has no 'plan for war with Russia' - German Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

German Ministry of Defense representative Christiane Noack stated that the Bundeswehr has not developed any 'plan for war with Russia.' This refutes information from The Wall Street Journal about a supposed secret 'Operational Plan Germany' (OPLAN DEU).

Germany has no 'plan for war with Russia' - German Ministry of Defense

The German Ministry of Defense claims that the country does not have a "plan for war with Russia." This was stated by Christiane Noack, a representative of the German Ministry of Defense, in a comment to DW, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The Bundeswehr has not developed any 'plan for war with Russia,'" Noack said.

According to her, the plan combines the military components of the country's and NATO's defense on German territory with the necessary civilian support, while taking into account the Alliance's needs in Germany.

"This is a classified document. It is not available for download for national security reasons," Noack added.

She noted that Germany, as a NATO country, is guided by the Alliance's plans and actively participates in their development. However, the 1400-page OPLAN DEU is a national German plan.

"NATO's defense planning, and the OPLAN DEU based on it, are inextricably linked and constantly adapted to current events. Thus, OPLAN DEU is not a plan developed in 2023 and 'completed.' It is constantly being refined and re-evaluated," summarized the representative of the German Ministry of Defense.

Recall

The Wall Street Journal reported that Germany is developing and implementing a secret 1,200-page "Operational Plan Germany" (OPLAN DEU) in case of war with Russia, which envisages the transfer of up to 800,000 NATO troops to the front line. The plan details logistics and defense, and also revives a Cold War mentality with modern threats and infrastructure challenges in mind.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
War in Ukraine
NATO
Germany