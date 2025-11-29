Germany has no 'plan for war with Russia' - German Ministry of Defense

The German Ministry of Defense claims that the country does not have a "plan for war with Russia." This was stated by Christiane Noack, a representative of the German Ministry of Defense, in a comment to DW, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The Bundeswehr has not developed any 'plan for war with Russia,'" Noack said.

According to her, the plan combines the military components of the country's and NATO's defense on German territory with the necessary civilian support, while taking into account the Alliance's needs in Germany.

"This is a classified document. It is not available for download for national security reasons," Noack added.

She noted that Germany, as a NATO country, is guided by the Alliance's plans and actively participates in their development. However, the 1400-page OPLAN DEU is a national German plan.

"NATO's defense planning, and the OPLAN DEU based on it, are inextricably linked and constantly adapted to current events. Thus, OPLAN DEU is not a plan developed in 2023 and 'completed.' It is constantly being refined and re-evaluated," summarized the representative of the German Ministry of Defense.

Recall

The Wall Street Journal reported that Germany is developing and implementing a secret 1,200-page "Operational Plan Germany" (OPLAN DEU) in case of war with Russia, which envisages the transfer of up to 800,000 NATO troops to the front line. The plan details logistics and defense, and also revives a Cold War mentality with modern threats and infrastructure challenges in mind.