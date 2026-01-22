Germany expels Russian diplomat on espionage charges - Spiegel

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
11:49 AM • 3988 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 12921 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
11:14 AM • 7028 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
10:59 AM • 10738 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 14209 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 19883 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 26824 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 41464 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 39806 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 66391 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Oil market revives: prices rise after Trump abandons tariffs against EuropeJanuary 22, 04:58 AM • 11089 views
Plus 1,070 occupiers: General Staff updates data on enemy losses as of January 22PhotoJanuary 22, 05:06 AM • 16123 views
Today, Trump initiates the signing of the "Peace Council" charter in Davos despite allies' skepticismJanuary 22, 05:36 AM • 30192 views
Russian command transfers elite units from the front to defend Crimea - ATESHJanuary 22, 05:49 AM • 17382 views
Three Ukrainians released from illegal detention in Venezuela - MFAPhotoJanuary 22, 06:26 AM • 14778 views
Publications
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 12921 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this10:28 AM • 10319 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 66391 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 58503 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 59135 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Friedrich Merz
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Kryvyi Rih
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 21782 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 19086 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 19943 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 59135 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 38549 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Fox News
Social network
Gold

Germany expels Russian diplomat on espionage charges - Spiegel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

Germany is expelling Russia's deputy military attaché within 72 hours after the arrest of Ilona W., suspected of espionage. The diplomat, accredited as Andrei M., is suspected of directing the spy who collected military information for the Russian Federation.

Germany expels Russian diplomat on espionage charges - Spiegel

Germany reacted to the detention of a suspected spy with harsh measures: the deputy military attaché of the Russian embassy must leave the country within 72 hours. This is reported by Der Spiegel, writes UNN.

Details

The German government reacted with harsh measures after the detention of a suspected spy in Berlin. On Thursday, the German Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador for a conversation.

During the meeting with the political director of the Foreign Ministry, the Kremlin diplomat was informed that the deputy military attaché of the embassy must immediately leave Germany, as he actually works for one of the Russian special services and allegedly managed the detained spy for a long time. Now this special service employee must leave within 72 hours.

On Thursday, the German Federal Prosecutor's Office detained German-Ukrainian citizen Ilona W., who, according to the investigation, purposefully collected military information about the war in Ukraine in Germany and passed it on to a contact at the Russian embassy. According to SPIEGEL, the contact person is Andriy M., accredited as a deputy military attaché, who actually worked for the Russian special services and acted as Ilona W.'s handler.

German Federal Court Blames Ukraine for Nord Stream Pipeline Attack - Media15.01.26, 20:25 • 7267 views

The Federal Prosecutor General accuses Ilona W. of "intelligence activities." Since 2023, according to the investigation, she has been in contact with the Russian embassy and has repeatedly transmitted militarily sensitive information there, most recently about the location of German defense industry facilities, drone tests, and planned drone deliveries to Ukraine.

The suspected spy collected information during visits to "prestigious political events," where she presented herself as a consultant. In addition, she could use contacts with two men closely associated with the Ministry of Defense. One of them worked as an engineer in the military-technical unit of the Bundeswehr, the other, until his recent retirement, was a staff officer in the troops and the Ministry of Defense.

Whether these two Germans provided the spy with access to sensitive information or even classified materials of the military apparatus has not yet been proven. On Thursday, investigators searched their apartments and seized a significant amount of evidence, but the men were not detained

- the publication notes.

Two people arrested in Germany on suspicion of supporting pro-Russian groups in Donbas21.01.26, 14:06 • 3022 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Technology
Search
War in Ukraine
Bundeswehr
Germany
Ukraine
Berlin