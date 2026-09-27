Germans consider the AfD more dangerous than Die Linke for democracy - Bild

$44.9751.12
ukenru
12:54 PM • 10509 views
Without food, water, or the possibility of leaving: Russians are holding about two thousand people in Oleshky — ProkudinVideo
10:32 AM • 15827 views
In Kyiv, Kyivstar's head office was damaged in an enemy attack — what the company says
09:35 AM • 16273 views
Over the past week, the Russian Federation launched more than 2,200 attack drones at Ukraine; today it attacked a data center in Kyiv twice — ZelenskyyVideo
September 27, 08:05 AM • 18128 views
A racing component in a long-range drone: how Fire Point adapted it for the FP-1PhotoVideo
September 27, 07:36 AM • 17243 views
Air quality worsened in the Kyiv region after the shelling — in which cities it is better not to open windows
September 27, 07:22 AM • 15554 views
A major prisoner exchange could take place as early as next week: what the OP says
September 27, 06:41 AM • 15383 views
Mass deployment of interceptor drones in Ukraine expected within a few months — Budanov
September 27, 06:34 AM • 13453 views
The General Staff revealed the occupiers’ losses over the past day — how many servicemen and pieces of equipment were “written off”
Exclusive
September 27, 05:15 AM • 15519 views
Short-lived rain in the eastern regions and fog in the west — what weather Ukrainians can expect today
September 27, 04:52 AM • 16831 views
The Ukrainian MAUL evacuation robot managed to evacuate a wounded soldier after triggering a mine and being hit by a drone
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
1.6m/s
50%
759mm
Popular news
An American company will pay more than €30 million for worker exploitation at the construction site of the U.S. consulate in MilanSeptember 27, 05:29 AM • 5242 views
A large-scale protest against the housing crisis erupted in Spain after an 87-year-old woman was evictedSeptember 27, 05:44 AM • 12753 views
An enemy attack on Kyiv claimed the life of a man, and a fire broke out at a car repair shopPhotoSeptember 27, 05:58 AM • 15742 views
In Odesa, a foreign national driving a BMW caused a major traffic accident; police officers and military personnel from the TCC were among those injured.PhotoSeptember 27, 08:57 AM • 7160 views
"Only a Matter of Time": Budanov Warns of Threat to the Korean Region from PyongyangVideo11:58 AM • 4020 views
Publications
Forest fires in Europe are becoming more challenging: how a Ukrainian aviation operator works in GreecePhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 07:05 AM • 57320 views
Eggs, sugar, and meat are becoming more expensive: how food prices changed in SeptemberSeptember 25, 06:32 PM • 73752 views
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhotoSeptember 25, 02:29 PM • 77176 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel ProperlySeptember 25, 01:50 PM • 67924 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat unitsSeptember 25, 12:34 PM • 64847 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Vitali Klitschko
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Grisly details of Putinist Sergei Sosedov’s death have emergedSeptember 27, 02:06 AM • 21534 views
Lana Del Rey's husband shared rare photos from their wedding on their second wedding anniversaryPhotoSeptember 27, 12:07 AM • 22170 views
Hulk Hogan's daughter accused her mother of "rewriting history" over her father's alleged infidelitySeptember 26, 11:06 PM • 21187 views
Taylor Swift shared rare footage from a trip to Travis Kelce’s hometownPhotoVideoSeptember 26, 10:06 PM • 20235 views
Sylvester Stallone confessed to battling bulimia and using steroids at the peak of his careerSeptember 26, 09:05 PM • 21879 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Technology
Starlink
Heating
KAB-250

Germans consider the AfD more dangerous than Die Linke for democracy - Bild

Kyiv • UNN

 • 662 views

40% of Germans called the AfD more dangerous for democracy, while 31% said the same of Die Linke. A political scientist considers both parties a threat to the country.

Germans consider the AfD more dangerous than Die Linke for democracy - Bild

German citizens consider the Alternative for Germany party more dangerous than the Left. Bild reports, according to UNN.

Details

Since 2021, the AfD’s polling figures have tripled, while those of the Left have doubled. Both parties have begun winning regional elections. The poll showed how divided Germans are over which of these parties is more dangerous to the democratic system: 40% believe the AfD is more dangerous, while 31% believe the Left is. Some 21% of respondents consider them equally dangerous.

The Left wants to fundamentally change our economic and social system. The AfD, evidently, does not. Instead, it seeks not only to radically change the right to immigration and residence, but also, for example, to revise school curricula in line with its own views. I consider both parties dangerous. If either party comes to power in Germany, in a few years the Federal Republic will no longer be recognizable

— political scientist Jürgen Falter said in an interview with BILD.

We remind you

The AfD won in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania with more than 38% of the vote, while the CDU failed to clear the threshold.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Alternative for Germany
Christian Democratic Union of Germany
Germany