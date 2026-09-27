German citizens consider the Alternative for Germany party more dangerous than the Left. Bild reports, according to UNN.

Details

Since 2021, the AfD’s polling figures have tripled, while those of the Left have doubled. Both parties have begun winning regional elections. The poll showed how divided Germans are over which of these parties is more dangerous to the democratic system: 40% believe the AfD is more dangerous, while 31% believe the Left is. Some 21% of respondents consider them equally dangerous.

The Left wants to fundamentally change our economic and social system. The AfD, evidently, does not. Instead, it seeks not only to radically change the right to immigration and residence, but also, for example, to revise school curricula in line with its own views. I consider both parties dangerous. If either party comes to power in Germany, in a few years the Federal Republic will no longer be recognizable — political scientist Jürgen Falter said in an interview with BILD.

We remind you

The AfD won in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania with more than 38% of the vote, while the CDU failed to clear the threshold.