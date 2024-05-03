Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze criticized former US Ambassador Kellyanne Conway, accusing her of fomenting a revolution in the country. He said this on social network X, UNN reports .

I spoke with Derek Scholle, Senior Policy Advisor at the U.S. Department of State, and expressed my sincere disappointment with the two attempts at revolution in 2020-2023, supported by the former U.S. Ambassador (Kellyanne Conway - ed.) and carried out through externally funded non-governmental organizations, - Kobakhidze said.

According to him, if the attempts to foment a revolution were successful, a second front line would open in Georgia. The reference to a "second front line" is his party's argument against closer ties with the EU and NATO.

In addition, I explained to Mr. Scholle that the false statements made by U.S. State Department officials regarding the transparency bill and street rallies were reminiscent of similar false statements made by the former U.S. Ambassador in 2020-2023, which served to promote violence by foreign-funded actors and support revolutionary processes at the time, - He explained.

Kobakhidze said that "resetting relations" against this background requires special efforts that are "impossible without a fair and honest approach.

