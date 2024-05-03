Georgian Prime Minister accuses former US ambassador of inciting revolution in country

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92038 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109452 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152202 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156058 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252081 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174538 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165739 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148385 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226796 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39419 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73707 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41805 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34705 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67248 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252080 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226796 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212763 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238479 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225201 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92038 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67248 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73707 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113276 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114159 views
Georgian Prime Minister accuses former US ambassador of inciting revolution in country

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44875 views

The Prime Minister of Georgia accused the former US ambassador of fomenting a revolution in the country in 2020-2023.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze criticized former US Ambassador Kellyanne Conway, accusing her of fomenting a revolution in the country. He said this on social network X, UNN reports .

I spoke with Derek Scholle, Senior Policy Advisor at the U.S. Department of State, and expressed my sincere disappointment with the two attempts at revolution in 2020-2023, supported by the former U.S. Ambassador (Kellyanne Conway - ed.) and carried out through externally funded non-governmental organizations,

- Kobakhidze said.

Details

According to him, if the attempts to foment a revolution were successful, a second front line would open in Georgia. The reference to a "second front line" is his party's argument against closer ties with the EU and NATO.

In addition, I explained to Mr. Scholle that the false statements made by U.S. State Department officials regarding the transparency bill and street rallies were reminiscent of similar false statements made by the former U.S. Ambassador in 2020-2023, which served to promote violence by foreign-funded actors and support revolutionary processes at the time,

- He explained.

Kobakhidze said that "resetting relations" against this background requires special efforts that are "impossible without a fair and honest approach.

No one will be able to deter Georgia from its European path: Zurabishvili talks to President of the European Council5/3/24, 9:12 PM • 30576 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
irakli-kobakhidzeIrakli Kobakhidze
european-councilEuropean Council
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
salome-zurabichviliSalome Zurabishvili
united-statesUnited States
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

Contact us about advertising