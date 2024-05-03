No one will be able to deter Georgia from its European path: Zurabishvili talks to President of the European Council

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 96642 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110221 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152921 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156708 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252715 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174672 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165842 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148401 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227148 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113086 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 30824 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 27269 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 34272 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 27401 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 24451 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252717 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227148 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213070 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238753 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225448 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 96666 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69433 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75953 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113385 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114260 views
No one will be able to deter Georgia from its European path: Zurabishvili talks to President of the European Council

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30579 views

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili discussed with European Council President Charles Michel the controversial draft law on foreign agents and Georgia's European integration path amid ongoing protests.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili discussed the events developing in the country against the background of the consideration of the draft law on foreign agents with the President of the European Council Charles Michel. This is reported by the presidential administration, UNN reports.

"During a lengthy telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, the President of Georgia discussed the following: the events developing in the country, Georgia's European integration and the factors that hinder it, in particular, the draft law on transparency of foreign influence re-initiated by the parliamentary majority," the statement said.

Georgian President urges citizens to choose between Europe or Russia02.05.24, 16:06 • 25670 views

In the conversation, Zurabishvili emphasized that "no one will be able to knock Georgia off its European path, which is no less important for Europe.

The Georgian president promised to veto the draft law on foreign agents if it is passed by parliament in three readings. So far, the controversial initiative has been approved at two hearings.

"Georgia is at a crossroads" - von der Leyen on the protests in Tbilisi02.05.24, 04:54 • 111645 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
european-councilEuropean Council
sharl-mishelCharles Michel
salome-zurabichviliSalome Zurabishvili
europeEurope
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

