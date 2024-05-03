No one will be able to deter Georgia from its European path: Zurabishvili talks to President of the European Council

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili discussed the events developing in the country against the background of the consideration of the draft law on foreign agents with the President of the European Council Charles Michel. This is reported by the presidential administration, UNN reports.

"During a lengthy telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, the President of Georgia discussed the following: the events developing in the country, Georgia's European integration and the factors that hinder it, in particular, the draft law on transparency of foreign influence re-initiated by the parliamentary majority," the statement said.

In the conversation, Zurabishvili emphasized that "no one will be able to knock Georgia off its European path, which is no less important for Europe.

The Georgian president promised to veto the draft law on foreign agents if it is passed by parliament in three readings. So far, the controversial initiative has been approved at two hearings.

