General Staff: the losses of the Russian occupiers exceeded 408 thousand
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost more than 408,000 soldiers, 6,526 tanks and thousands of other pieces of military equipment.
