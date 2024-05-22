General Staff: the number of clashes since the beginning of the day has increased to 65, almost half - in Kupyansky and Pokrovsky directions

The number of clashes during these days increased to 65, with almost 50% of all today's Battles - in Kupyansky and Pokrovsky directions. in some areas, Ukrainian soldiers are taking measures to improve their tactical situation. This was reported in the report for 13 hours on May 22 in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of this day, the number of military clashes has already increased to 65. the dynamics of activity of the invaders is observed in the Kupyansky and Pokrovsky directions – almost 50 percent of all today's battles took place here - it is stated in the summary of the General Staff.

It is reported that the situation in the following areas is as follows::

In the Kharkiv direction, the invaders continue to try to advance towards the village of Liptsy. Four of the six attacks were repulsed. The fighting continues. In addition, the invaders dropped three guided aerial bombs in the area of Volchansk.

In the Kupyansky direction, the enemy is quite active – 17 times he tried to attack our units. In particular, in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka, Berestovo, Nevsky, Makeyevka, Stelmakhovka and Sergeyevka. Near the latter, the enemy operated with the support of assault aircraft. Battles are still ongoing in three locations. The situation is under control.

At the moment, five enemy attacks have been repelled in the Limansky Direction. The invaders were rebuffed in the areas of Nevsky and Torsky.

In the Seversky Direction, Ukrainian soldiers repel two enemy attacks. The situation is under control. Another assault has already ended.

Two military clashes continue in the Kramatorsk Direction. The situation is under control. The total number of attacks remains unchanged. In the area of Chasovy Yar, the enemy hit unguided aircraft missiles.

Active military operations are taking place in the Pokrovsky Direction. 12 attacks out of 15 continue. The hottest is in the area of Novoaleksandrovka. Two airstrikes with three Kabami were carried out by the enemy near Alexandropol and Kalinovo.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the number of collisions increased to nine. The enemy attacked in the areas of Krasnogorovka, Novomikhailovka, Praskoveyevka and Konstantinovka.

Finally, according to the General Staff, the situation has not changed significantly. In addition to the fact that the enemy carried out two airstrikes on the areas of the villages of Makarovka in the Donetsk region and Novoandrievka in the Zaporozhye region, these are the Vremovsky and Orekhovsky directions, respectively.

"Units of the Defense Forces courageously restrain enemy attempts to advance into the depths of the territory of Ukraine and exhaust the offensive potential of the invaders. In some areas, our soldiers are taking measures to improve their tactical situation," the General Staff report says.

