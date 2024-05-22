Kharkiv region: as a result of the morning strike of the Russian Federation on Chuguev, a woman was injured, a house burned at night in Druzhubovka

In the Kharkiv region, as a result of an attack by Russian troops on Chuguev this morning, a 21-year-old woman was injured. Also on the night of May 22, due to Russian shelling, a house burned in the village of Druzholyubovka, Izyumsky district, RMA chairman Oleg Sinegubov said on Wednesday, reports UNN.

May 22, 08:00 Chuguev. As a result of an enemy strike, the kindergarten building was damaged. A 21-year-old woman was injured - Sinegubov wrote in Telegram.

Also, according to Sinegubov, on May 22, at 01:10, the Russians shelled the village of Druzhbyovka, Izyumsky district. As a result of the attack, the house burned down. Outbuildings were damaged.

The head of the RMA also spoke about the consequences of the shelling over the past day, on May 21:

18: 30 Kharkiv district, Hoptovka village. As a result of the shelling, a woman was injured.

14: 30 village of bely Kolodets, Chuguevsky district. as a result of enemy shelling, the working building of the enterprise was damaged.



13: 30 village of Zolochiv Bogodukhov district. hit 4 Kabiv. A kindergarten and a local market were destroyed. A school, shops, a restaurant, 5 two-story apartment buildings and private houses were previously damaged.



10: 00 Liptsy Village, Kharkiv region. as a result of shelling, a yard was hit, two outbuildings and a house were damaged.



Addition

In the Kharkiv region, 10,875 people were evacuated from Chuguevsky, Kharkiv and Bogodukhov districts amid increased enemy shelling, Chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov said on Tuesday.

Earlier UNN reported that Russian troops attacked the central part of Chuguev , Kharkiv region.