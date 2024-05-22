Kharkiv region: as a result of the morning strike of the Russian Federation on Chuguev, a woman was injured, a house burned at night in Druzhubovka

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 74327 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105744 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148692 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152865 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249434 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173892 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165180 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148292 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225394 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113041 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 44581 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 39513 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 33429 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57847 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51858 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249434 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225394 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211559 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237330 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224175 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 74327 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 51858 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57847 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112706 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113615 views
Kharkiv region: as a result of the morning strike of the Russian Federation on Chuguev, a woman was injured, a house burned at night in Druzhubovka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19207 views

In the Kharkiv region, as a result of Russian strikes on Chuguev and Druzholyubovka, a woman was injured and a house burned down.

In the Kharkiv region, as a result of an attack by Russian troops on Chuguev this morning, a 21-year-old woman was injured. Also on the night of May 22, due to Russian shelling, a house burned in the village of Druzholyubovka, Izyumsky district, RMA chairman Oleg Sinegubov said on Wednesday, reports UNN

May 22, 08:00 Chuguev. As a result of an enemy strike, the kindergarten building was damaged. A 21-year-old woman was injured

- Sinegubov wrote in Telegram.

Also, according to Sinegubov, on May 22, at 01:10, the Russians shelled the village of Druzhbyovka, Izyumsky district. As a result of the attack, the house burned down. Outbuildings were damaged.

The head of the RMA also spoke about the consequences of the shelling over the past day, on May 21: 

  • 18: 30 Kharkiv district, Hoptovka village. As a result of the shelling, a woman was injured. 
  • 14: 30 village of bely Kolodets, Chuguevsky district. as a result of enemy shelling, the working building of the enterprise was damaged.
  • 13: 30 village of Zolochiv Bogodukhov district. hit 4 Kabiv. A kindergarten and a local market were destroyed. A school, shops, a restaurant, 5 two-story apartment buildings and private houses were previously damaged.
  • 10: 00 Liptsy Village, Kharkiv region. as a result of shelling, a yard was hit, two outbuildings and a house were damaged.

Addition 

In the Kharkiv region, 10,875 people were evacuated from Chuguevsky, Kharkiv and Bogodukhov districts amid increased enemy shelling, Chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov said on Tuesday. 

Earlier UNN reported that Russian troops attacked the central part of Chuguev , Kharkiv region. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
chuhuivChuhuiv
telegramTelegram

Contact us about advertising