General Staff: Russians are trying to advance to Chasovyi Yar, attacked 11 times near Bilohorivka and 8 times near Makiivka village
Kyiv • UNN
Russians are trying to advance to Chasovyi Yar, attacking 11 times near Bilohorivka and 8 times near Makiivka, with a total of 121 combat engagements on the frontline since the beginning of the day.
Since the beginning of this day , July 1, as of 16:00, 121 combat engagements have already taken place at the front. Most of the fighting was recorded in the Pokrovsk sector. The situation was also hot in the Siverskyi sector, where Russians attacked 11 times near Bilohorivka alone. In addition, the Russian army is again trying to advance to Chasovyi Yar in the Donetsk region. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Most of the fighting since the beginning of the day has been in the Pokrovsk sector. At the same time, the Russian occupants continue to make active attempts to break down our defense in the Siversky, Toretsk, Lyman and Kupyansk sectors. In total, 121 combat engagements took place along the entire frontline
According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas as of 16:00 is as follows:
In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian troops repelled six enemy assaults in the vicinity of Hlyboke, Vovchansk and Liptsi. Two firefights are ongoing. The situation is under control.
In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked 11 times - at the locations of Sinkivka, Stelmakhivka, Pishchane, Berestove and Stepova Novoselivka. Russian aviation attacked Kupyansk Vuzlovyi and Lisna Stinka with anti-aircraft gunships.
In the Liman sector , the invaders keep trying to advance towards Makiivka, Hrekivka and Nevske. A total of 13 attacks took place. Eight hostile attacks took place near the village of Makiivka alone. The situation is under control of the Defense Forces.
The situation is also hot in the Northern sectorwhere the number of combat engagements increased to 18. Our troops are repelling the aggressor's assault in the areas of Bilohorivka (Russians launched 11 attacks near this village alone), Ivan-Daryivka, Spirne, Vyymka and Verkhnekamianske.
On the Kramatorsk direction , Russian troops are again trying to advance from Bakhmut to Chasovyi Yar (Novyi neighborhood) and Klishchiyivka. Our soldiers prevented five enemy assaults.
In Toretsk sector , the invaders launched 13 attacks towards the city of Toretsk, Pivnichne, Pivdenne and Nyzhnyk. Four firefights are ongoing. The situation is under control.
For a long time now, most combat engagements have been taking place in the Pokrovsk sector: 37 since the beginning of the day (12 of them are ongoing). The invader is most active in the area of Novooleksandrivka - 13 Russian attacks have been registered near this village today. Other hotspots on the frontline today are in the areas of Novoselivka Persha, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, Netaylove, Voskhod and Sokil. The enemy attacked Vovske with two anti-aircraft gunships, and used unguided aerial missiles against Oleksandropol.
In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled six Russian assault attempts near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, and Heorhiivka.
In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy is repulsed near the settlements of Vodiane, Urozhayne and Makarivka. Since the beginning of the day, eight assault attempts by the aggressor have been recorded here.
In the Orikhovsk sector, the areas of Robotyne and Lobkove came under attack from the NARs. The occupants are trying to advance from Novopokrovka to Novodanilivka and are being repulsed.
In the Prydniprovsky sector, three combat engagements took place at footholds, without success for the enemy.
There are no significant changes in other areas, the General Staff added.
"The units of the Defense Forces are courageously restraining the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory, inflicting fire damage on the occupiers and exhausting them along the entire front line," the General Staff assured.
