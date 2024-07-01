General Staff: Russians are trying to advance to Chasovyi Yar, attacked 11 times near Bilohorivka and 8 times near Makiivka village

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 33054 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 38602 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 64215 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 157067 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 204522 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 127037 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 358361 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179333 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148336 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197290 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.1m/s
46%
A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 20652 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 32632 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 39215 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 43409 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 26667 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 33054 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 28150 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 38602 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 44780 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 64215 views
Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 7736 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 30620 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 32726 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 46017 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 53923 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

General Staff: Russians are trying to advance to Chasovyi Yar, attacked 11 times near Bilohorivka and 8 times near Makiivka village

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18581 views

Russians are trying to advance to Chasovyi Yar, attacking 11 times near Bilohorivka and 8 times near Makiivka, with a total of 121 combat engagements on the frontline since the beginning of the day.

General Staff: Russians are trying to advance to Chasovyi Yar, attacked 11 times near Bilohorivka and 8 times near Makiivka village

 Since the beginning of this day ,  July 1, as of 16:00, 121 combat engagements have already taken place at the front. Most of the fighting was recorded in the Pokrovsk sector. The situation was also hot in the Siverskyi sector, where Russians attacked 11 times near Bilohorivka alone. In addition, the Russian army is again trying to advance to Chasovyi Yar in the Donetsk region. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN

Most of the fighting since the beginning of the day has been in the Pokrovsk sector. At the same time, the Russian occupants continue to make active attempts to break down our defense in the Siversky, Toretsk, Lyman and Kupyansk sectors. In total, 121 combat engagements took place along the entire frontline

- the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the areas as of 16:00 is as follows: 

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian troops repelled six enemy assaults in the vicinity of Hlyboke, Vovchansk and Liptsi. Two firefights are ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked 11 times - at the locations of Sinkivka, Stelmakhivka, Pishchane, Berestove and Stepova Novoselivka. Russian aviation attacked Kupyansk Vuzlovyi and Lisna Stinka with anti-aircraft gunships.

In the Liman sector , the invaders keep trying to advance towards Makiivka, Hrekivka and Nevske. A total of 13 attacks took place. Eight hostile attacks took place near the village of Makiivka alone. The situation is under control of the Defense Forces.

The situation is also hot in the Northern sectorwhere the number of combat engagements increased to 18. Our troops are repelling the aggressor's assault in the areas of Bilohorivka (Russians launched 11 attacks near this village alone), Ivan-Daryivka, Spirne, Vyymka and Verkhnekamianske. 

On the Kramatorsk direction , Russian troops are again trying to advance from Bakhmut to Chasovyi Yar (Novyi neighborhood) and Klishchiyivka. Our soldiers prevented five enemy assaults.

In Toretsk sector , the invaders launched 13 attacks towards the city of Toretsk, Pivnichne, Pivdenne and Nyzhnyk. Four firefights are ongoing. The situation is under control.

For a long time now, most combat engagements have been taking place in the Pokrovsk sector: 37 since the beginning of the day (12 of them are ongoing). The invader is most active in the area of Novooleksandrivka - 13 Russian attacks have been registered near this village today. Other hotspots on the frontline today are in the areas of Novoselivka Persha, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, Netaylove, Voskhod and Sokil. The enemy attacked Vovske with two anti-aircraft gunships, and used unguided aerial missiles against Oleksandropol.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled six Russian assault attempts near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, and Heorhiivka. 

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy is repulsed near the settlements of Vodiane, Urozhayne and Makarivka. Since the beginning of the day, eight assault attempts by the aggressor have been recorded here. 

In the Orikhovsk sector, the areas of Robotyne and Lobkove came under attack from the NARs. The occupants are trying to advance from Novopokrovka to Novodanilivka and are being repulsed.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, three combat engagements took place at footholds, without success for the enemy. 

There are no significant changes in other areas, the General Staff added. 

"The units of the Defense Forces are courageously restraining the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory, inflicting fire damage on the occupiers and exhausting them along the entire front line," the General Staff assured.

Voloshyn on the situation in Chasovyi Yar: the enemy continues to use "Solntsepek" in that area01.07.24, 12:47 • 22407 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
