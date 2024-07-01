$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 79761 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 88579 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 108049 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 182870 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 227935 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140273 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367098 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181333 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149409 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197794 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Voloshyn on the situation in Chasovyi Yar: the enemy continues to use "Solntsepek" in that area

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22407 views

In Chasovyi Yar, the enemy repeatedly used multiple launch rocket systems "Solntsepek", large-caliber artillery, mortars and aircraft.

Voloshyn on the situation in Chasovyi Yar: the enemy continues to use "Solntsepek" in that area

Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, reports intense enemy attacks in Chasovyi Yar, where the enemy repeatedly used multiple rocket launchers, large-caliber artillery, mortars and aircraft. He said this during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

In Chasiv Yar, the enemy repeatedly used multiple rocket launchers, large-caliber artillery, mortars and air defense against buildings in the localities. Over the last day alone, enemy aircraft carried out 19 air strikes, dropping 9 CABMs, and over the last week there were 298 CABMs dropped

- Voloshyn says.

He says that over the past week, the enemy conducted 44 attacks in this area.

Two women aged 65 and 70 were killed and 8 other people were injured as a result of shelling by russian forces in Ukrainsk, Donetsk region.

"Russian practice is unchanged": Voloshin explains why the occupiers destroy Chasiv Yar with "Solntsepyoks"28.06.24, 15:37 • 22428 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
Ukraine
Poland
