Voloshyn on the situation in Chasovyi Yar: the enemy continues to use "Solntsepek" in that area

Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, reports intense enemy attacks in Chasovyi Yar, where the enemy repeatedly used multiple rocket launchers, large-caliber artillery, mortars and aircraft. He said this during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

In Chasiv Yar, the enemy repeatedly used multiple rocket launchers, large-caliber artillery, mortars and air defense against buildings in the localities. Over the last day alone, enemy aircraft carried out 19 air strikes, dropping 9 CABMs, and over the last week there were 298 CABMs dropped - Voloshyn says.

He says that over the past week, the enemy conducted 44 attacks in this area.

Recall

Two women aged 65 and 70 were killed and 8 other people were injured as a result of shelling by russian forces in Ukrainsk, Donetsk region.

