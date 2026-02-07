General Staff: Russian troops lost 730 soldiers and 1161 UAVs in a day

$43.140.03
February 6, 04:55 PM • 14036 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
February 6, 04:00 PM • 27604 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 22849 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 20573 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
February 6, 02:41 PM • 26492 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 13528 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
February 6, 11:00 AM • 29876 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
February 6, 09:41 AM • 18081 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 20683 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
February 5, 03:05 PM • 69743 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Popular news
Explosion at a motor transport enterprise in Lviv region: identities of the deceased and injured established, proceedings initiatedFebruary 6, 09:12 PM • 10432 views
Will help save health, lives, and property: The Ministry of Internal Affairs provided key rules for using alternative power sourcesVideoFebruary 6, 09:59 PM • 9408 views
Volyn region attacked, critical infrastructure object damaged - OVAFebruary 6, 10:31 PM • 10401 views
"Hellish sanctions": Stefanchuk in the US discussed with Graham and Blumenthal means of influencing RussiaPhoto12:38 AM • 8386 views
ISW: Kremlin insists on Ukraine's full diplomatic and military capitulation04:30 AM • 11479 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 02:41 PM • 26491 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 28133 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
February 6, 11:00 AM • 29876 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 40140 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
February 5, 03:05 PM • 69743 views
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 5616 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 22206 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 24951 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 34097 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 37201 views
General Staff: Russian troops lost 730 soldiers and 1161 UAVs in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

On February 6, Russian troops lost 730 soldiers and 1161 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.02.26 amount to 1,245,290 personnel.

General Staff: Russian troops lost 730 soldiers and 1161 UAVs in a day

On February 6, Russian troops lost 730 soldiers and 1161 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.02.26  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1245290 (+720) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11650 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  24009 (+2)
        • artillery systems ‒  37036 (+22)
          • MLRS ‒  1637 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒  1295 (0)
              • aircraft ‒  435 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  127081 (+1161)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  4245 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  77379 (+68)
                            • special equipment ‒  4064 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in January, the total losses of the enemy in killed and seriously wounded  amounted to  more than 31.7 thousand people, which exceeded the volume of its replenishment with personnel.

                              Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy04.02.26, 23:10 • 21570 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine