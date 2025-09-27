General Staff recorded 160 combat engagements during the day

Since the beginning of September 26, 160 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The hottest situation is in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Defense Forces repelled 39 enemy attacks, eliminating 156 Russian occupiers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated September 26, 2025.

Details

According to operational information, as of 22:00 on September 26, 2025, 160 combat engagements took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

The invaders launched one missile and 50 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 101 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 2,000 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,277 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven assault actions of the occupiers. The enemy also launched seven air strikes, using 18 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 126 shellings, 12 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times and was repelled near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, enemy units carried out two futile assault actions, trying to break through to the positions of our defenders in the direction of the settlements of Pishchane and Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 19 times near the settlements of Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Zarichne, Torske, and Derylove.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to break through eight times in the Hryhorivka area and in the direction of Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, six combat engagements were recorded, enemy units tried to advance near Yampil and towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 24 times. The occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Poltavka.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, Russian units tried 43 times to break through the Ukrainian defense in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Volodymyrivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Dachne, and in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Balagan, Filiia.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses – today, 156 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 94 of whom are irretrievable. Our defenders destroyed nine units of automotive equipment, an artillery system, and 19 unmanned aerial vehicles. One artillery system and eight enemy personnel shelters were also significantly damaged. - the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 19 enemy attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Kamyshivakha, and Kalynivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped five enemy attempts to advance near the settlement of Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks near the settlement of Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge, without success.

