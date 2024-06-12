General Staff on the situation in the frontline: the situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector, 12 enemy attacks are still ongoing

The occupiers continue to use aviation, in particular, UAVs, and attack in several directions, most actively in Pokrovske. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 19:00, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 89. The occupants continue to use aviation, in particular UAVs, and attack in several directions, most actively in Pokrovske. Defense forces are holding the line and taking all necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough in our defense - reported the General Staff.

Today in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance five times. According to preliminary information, the enemy lost more than 90 troops here today. One armored combat vehicle, one artillery system, five vehicles and one special vehicle were destroyed. Six artillery systems, one vehicle and six units of special equipment were damaged.

In the Kupyansk sector, occupants intensified their activities in the vicinity of Terny. A total of 12 combat engagements took place in the sector over the day, 5 of which are still ongoing. The enemy is suffering losses.

In the Siverskyi and Kramatorsk sectors, the number of occupants' assault operations increased to 13 and eight respectively. In total, according to preliminary data, the aggressor lost 73 people in death and 122 in wounds in these areas. The defense forces destroyed four Russian armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles and one cannon. A tank, three armored personnel carriers, two vehicles and four artillery systems were damaged.

The situation is still the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector. Out of 31 attacks, 12 are still ongoing. Combat actions are taking place in the areas of Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Sokol, Novopokrovsk and Netaylove.

In the Kurakhove sector, fighting continues in the area of Krasnohorivka. This is the seventh attempt by the enemy to improve its position in the sector today.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, fighting continues for the second time today in the area of Krynky. Our defenders hold their positions.

"In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly," the General Staff summarized.

Since the beginning of the day, 74 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the enemy increased the number of attacks in the Kupyansk sector - General Staff