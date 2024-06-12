General Staff on the situation in the frontline: the situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector, 12 enemy attacks are still ongoing

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 20363 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132910 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138299 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228269 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168213 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161995 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146848 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214404 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112818 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201178 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101598 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 49015 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 57860 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101988 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 83424 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228272 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214407 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201181 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227419 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214919 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 83424 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101988 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156342 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155212 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159068 views
Actual
General Staff on the situation in the frontline: the situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector, 12 enemy attacks are still ongoing

General Staff on the situation in the frontline: the situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector, 12 enemy attacks are still ongoing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45773 views

Occupants continue to use aviation and fire in several areas, most actively in Pokrovske. In total, 89 combat engagements took place along the entire frontline since the beginning of the day.

 The occupiers continue to use aviation, in particular, UAVs, and attack in several directions, most actively in Pokrovske. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 19:00, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 89. The occupants continue to use aviation, in particular UAVs, and attack in several directions, most actively in Pokrovske. Defense forces are holding the line and taking all necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough in our defense 

- reported the General Staff.

Today in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance five times. According to preliminary information, the enemy lost more than 90 troops here today. One armored combat vehicle, one artillery system, five vehicles and one special vehicle were destroyed. Six artillery systems, one vehicle and six units of special equipment were damaged.

In the Kupyansk sector, occupants intensified their activities in the vicinity of Terny. A total of 12 combat engagements took place in the sector over the day, 5 of which are still ongoing. The enemy is suffering losses.

In the Siverskyi and Kramatorsk sectors, the number of occupants' assault operations increased to 13 and eight respectively. In total, according to preliminary data, the aggressor lost 73 people in death and 122 in wounds in these areas. The defense forces destroyed four Russian armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles and one cannon. A tank, three armored personnel carriers, two vehicles and four artillery systems were damaged.

The situation is still the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector. Out of 31 attacks, 12 are still ongoing. Combat actions are taking place in the areas of Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Sokol, Novopokrovsk and Netaylove.

In the Kurakhove sector, fighting continues in the area of Krasnohorivka. This is the seventh attempt by the enemy to improve its position in the sector today.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, fighting continues for the second time today in the area of Krynky. Our defenders hold their positions. 

"In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly," the General Staff summarized.

Since the beginning of the day, 74 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the enemy increased the number of attacks in the Kupyansk sector - General Staff12.06.24, 17:17 • 27599 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

Contact us about advertising