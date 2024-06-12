ukenru
Since the beginning of the day, 74 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the enemy increased the number of attacks in the Kupyansk sector - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 74 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the enemy increased the number of attacks in the Kupyansk sector - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27599 views

Since the beginning of the day, 74 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline, with the enemy increasing the number of attacks in the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops are resolutely holding back the offensive and responding firmly to any enemy activity.

Since the beginning of the day, 74 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The defense forces are resolutely restraining the enemy offensive and responding firmly to any enemy activity. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

Update as of 16.00 on 12.06.2024 on the Russian invasion.

The invaders continue to strike at Ukrainian border settlements. Today, the enemy used multiple rocket launchers from the direction of Kucherov village in the area of Myropillya in Sumy region,

- the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupiers are actively using multiple rocket launchers from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. Thus, Vovchansk and Hlyboke were attacked from the direction of Shebekino, Podolyany - from the direction of Ushakove, Lyptsi and Terny - from the direction of Belgorod, and Veterynne - from the area of Valkove.

The enemy also increased the number of attacks in the Kupyansk sector . Six unsuccessful attempts to push our troops back were recorded there. Three more assault actions are ongoing in the areas of Sinkivka, Berestove and Pishchane.

The occupants are most active in the Pokrovsk sector - 25 attacks have been made so far, nine of them are still ongoing. In particular, fighting is taking place in the areas of Kalynove, Yevhenivka and Novoselivka Persha. The Russian aviation is using KABs. The areas of Oleksandropol, Vozdvyzhenka, Progress and Vovche were bombed.

One Russian attack was added to the Kramatorsk, Vremivsk and Orikhivsk directions. All of them were unsuccessful for the enemy.

There were no significant changes in other areas.

Recall

Over the past 24 hours, Russia lost 980 servicemen, bringing its total combat losses since the beginning of the invasion on February 24, 2022 to 521,830, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War

