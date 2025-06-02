$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"
01:22 PM • 15783 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"

01:07 PM • 24550 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

11:49 AM • 47191 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 113660 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 136417 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 193870 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 209669 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 120924 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 277107 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 192125 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

General Staff on the situation at the front: 67 combat clashes, hottest in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1072 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are restraining the enemy, whose greatest activity is observed in the Pokrovsk direction. Attacks near Vovchansk were repelled, fighting continues in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions.

General Staff on the situation at the front: 67 combat clashes, hottest in the Pokrovsk direction

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the occupiers' offensive. At present, the number of combat clashes with the Russian aggressor is 67. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsky direction, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the area of Vovchansk. The enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane and Zeleny Hai. Four combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out ten attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the direction of Hryhorivka; three combat clashes are still ongoing. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the defense and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked near Verkhnokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of the Defense Forces towards Bila Hora. Our defenders stopped three offensive actions of the enemy.

In the Toretsk direction, five combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day in the areas of the settlements of Diliivka, Pleshchiivka, Toretsk and in the direction of Yablunivka. The Defense Forces repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsky direction, Russian invaders made 23 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Malinivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Muravka and in the direction of Pokrovsk. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 17 enemy attacks, five combat clashes are ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike on Myrolyubivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, twelve enemy attacks took place in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynopol, Odradne, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Zelene Pole, Novopil, and towards Novoukrainka and Komar; two combat clashes are ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Novopil.

In the Huliaipole direction, enemy aircraft launched strikes on the areas of the settlements of Olhivske, Poltavka, Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Orikhiv, Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the invaders launched an air strike in the area of the settlement of Olhivka.

In the Kurakhove direction, 12 combat clashes took place today. In addition, the enemy launched eight air strikes, dropping 14 KABs, carried out 70 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the remaining directions, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses as of June 2, 2025 – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine02.06.25, 08:00 • 3332 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukraine
