General Staff on the situation at the front: 67 combat clashes, hottest in the Pokrovsk direction

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the occupiers' offensive. At present, the number of combat clashes with the Russian aggressor is 67. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsky direction, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the area of Vovchansk. The enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane and Zeleny Hai. Four combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out ten attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the direction of Hryhorivka; three combat clashes are still ongoing. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the defense and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked near Verkhnokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of the Defense Forces towards Bila Hora. Our defenders stopped three offensive actions of the enemy.

In the Toretsk direction, five combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day in the areas of the settlements of Diliivka, Pleshchiivka, Toretsk and in the direction of Yablunivka. The Defense Forces repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsky direction, Russian invaders made 23 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Malinivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Muravka and in the direction of Pokrovsk. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and repelled 17 enemy attacks, five combat clashes are ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike on Myrolyubivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, twelve enemy attacks took place in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynopol, Odradne, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Zelene Pole, Novopil, and towards Novoukrainka and Komar; two combat clashes are ongoing. The enemy launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Novopil.

In the Huliaipole direction, enemy aircraft launched strikes on the areas of the settlements of Olhivske, Poltavka, Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Orikhiv, Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the invaders launched an air strike in the area of the settlement of Olhivka.

In the Kurakhove direction, 12 combat clashes took place today. In addition, the enemy launched eight air strikes, dropping 14 KABs, carried out 70 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the remaining directions, the General Staff summarized.

